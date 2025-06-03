K2 Services Launches National Roadshow Series: “Pulse of the People – Sentiment Synergy: Engaging User Perspectives”

CHICAGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of managed IT services for the legal industry, today announces its upcoming national Roadshow series “Pulse of the People – Sentiment Synergy: Engaging User Perspectives.” This event will tour multiple U.S. cities, featuring K2 Services’ experts leading interactive roundtable discussions on the power and potential of user sentiment.

Upcoming Roadshow dates and locations:

June 18: Chicago – K2 Services

June 24: New York – Foley & Lardner LLP

June 25: Washington, D.C. – Sidley Austin LLP

June 26: Boston – McDermott Will & Emery LLP

July 18: Atlanta – Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton





What to expect at each Roadshow:

Dynamic roundtable discussions: Explore the actionable value of user sentiment through sessions on best practices in sentiment analysis, advances in AI tools, customer experience innovations, ethical considerations and practical success stories.

Dive into real-world data and collaborate with peers to solve challenges during engaging workshops. Community networking: Connect meaningfully with industry professionals and expand your network during interactive sessions.





Each event will take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. and will include a complimentary lunch.

“Understanding what matters most to our users is at the heart of everything we do,” states Sue Keno, vice president of client services at K2 Services. “Our Roadshow series was designed to foster authentic conversations, highlight fresh perspectives and equip legal professionals with actionable strategies to transform user sentiment into meaningful results. We look forward to connecting with our community across the country and driving real innovation together.”

Attendees will also enjoy the chance to enter a special raffle for a gold coin at ILTACON.

Registration is open now! For more information or to register, visit https://events.k2services.com/helpdeskroadshow.

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in managed IT services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

We simplify a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates and optimize workflow efficiencies. Our dedicated experts, along with our strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, enable us to deliver unparalleled value and support to our clients.

