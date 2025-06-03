Visory Health Survey Reveals Critical Gap in Prescription Savings for Uninsured Spanish Speakers

Nearly half of uninsured Spanish speakers are unfamiliar with prescription discount cards – a gap that’s putting affordable medications out of reach for millions

ESTERO, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families, and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, today released new survey findings detailing the critical need for prescription savings among uninsured Spanish speakers in the U.S. to help combat health disparities.

Prescription discount cards are a key tool to reduce out-of-pocket medication costs, yet Visory’s findings showed 49% of uninsured Spanish speakers didn’t know what prescription discount cards were or how to utilize them. Not knowing about readily available savings, compounded by the burden of rising prescription costs, can compel individuals to adversely change their medication regimens or skip doses altogether. Visory Health’s 2024 survey found that many are resorting to these drastic measures simply to stretch their medications further.

For the nearly 64 million Hispanic United States residents, unique health disparities directly impact their livelihoods. Many chronic conditions ​​disproportionately affect Hispanics in comparison to other groups. For example, more than 50% of Hispanics are likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and 1 in 5 Hispanics have hypertension. Additionally, heart disease accounts for about 1 in 5 Hispanic deaths in the United States.

These health concerns can be extremely costly, given Hispanics tend to be among the highest rate of those who are uninsured at 17.7% , according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Without insurance and with few resources to reduce costs, the health outcomes for this community can be at significant risk. Visory Health’s survey found that over a third (39%) of Spanish speakers ranked insurance coverage as one of the biggest challenges affecting their access to healthcare.

Other challenges affecting Spanish speakers’ healthcare accessibility included:

Cost (43.3%)

Language barriers (10.5%)

"We’re breaking down these barriers uncovered from this survey to improve the health and well-being of Spanish speakers who may experience high prescription costs,” said Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health. “When medications are more affordable, the Spanish-speaking community can better maintain their prescribed treatment plans and live healthier lives. Prescription discount cards can be a lifeline, but without awareness, the very people who could benefit most from them continue to struggle.”

The survey showed a generational shift in prescription savings engagement, hinting at a future with more affordable medications and healthier communities. Younger adults (25-34 years) surveyed show the highest engagement with prescription discount cards, with 17% using them actively and 18% using them occasionally. This suggests the younger generations are more proactive in seeking cost-saving solutions for healthcare needs.

“With our in-person community outreach, we see the real-world difference discount cards can make for these individuals. We’re educating them to bridge the gap between affordable healthcare and access to it,” said Visory Health Community Engagement Manager, Yozelin Luna.

To directly improve Spanish speakers' out-of-pocket costs on prescription medications, Visory Health is available at over 37,000 pharmacies nationwide, including Publix, Walgreens, Kroger, Food Lion, and many more. Visory Health offers up to 80% of prescription medications, doesn’t require insurance or an account, and is accessible in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store . To save on your prescriptions, visit visoryhealth.com .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, has access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 37,000 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

