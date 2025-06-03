UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), today announced that Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and CEO, and Ron Lataille, Sr. Vice President & CFO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025. UFP’s fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 11:20 AM ET.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Contact:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com

