Diabetic Retinopathy Market Trends, Size & Growth Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Market is driven by rising diabetes prevalence, aging populations, and demand for early diagnosis, with advancements in imaging and treatment.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising diabetes prevalence, technological improvements, and strategic alliances. According to the most recent data from DataM Intelligence, the market was valued at USD 7,167.00 million in 2023 and is expected to increase to USD 11,702.89 million by 2031, with a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2031.Market Overview:Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness among adults who are still working. It happens when high blood sugar levels over time harm the tiny blood vessels in the retina, the part of the eye that senses light. There are two stages of this condition: the early stage called non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR), and the more advanced stage called proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR). Catching and treating it early is really important to protect your vision and prevent permanent damage.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/diabetic-retinopathy-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:The key factors driving the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market are:Rising Diabetes Prevalence: The increasing number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes globally contributes to a higher incidence of DR.Technological Advancements: Innovations in diagnostic imaging and treatment modalities enhance early detection and management of DR.Government Initiatives: Programs aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and accessibility to eye care services support market expansion.Opportunities lie in the development of novel therapies, telemedicine, and remote monitoring solutions that can improve patient outcomes and accessibility to care.Market Segmentation:By Indication Type:Non-Proliferative Diabetic RetinopathyProliferative Diabetic Retinopathy.By Treatment Type:Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) drugIntraocular Steroid InjectionLaser SurgeryVitrectomy.By End User:HospitalsOphthalmic ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical Centers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Geographical Market Share:North America currently dominates the DR industry, owing to superior healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of novel technology. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate due to rising diabetes cases and improved healthcare access.Key Market Players:Prominent companies operating in the DR market include:Abbott LaboratoriesAlimera ScienceAllergan plcAmpio Pharmaceuticals.Bayer AGHoffmann-La RocheNovartis International AGGlycadia PharmaceuticalsRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.Valeant Pharmaceutical.Recent Developments:United States:FDA Approval of AI-Powered Screening Device: In May 2024, the FDA approved a portable device co-developed by Optomed Oyj and AEYE Health that uses artificial intelligence to detect eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy. This innovation allows for autonomous screening, enhancing accessibility to eye care services .Advancement in Oral Drug Therapy: A study published in May 2025 highlighted the effectiveness of the HIV drug lamivudine (Epivir) in improving vision in patients with diabetic macular edema, offering a potential oral alternative to traditional injection therapies .Japan:Launch of AI-Assisted Eye Screening Programme: In February 2025, Kerala, India, presented Nayanamritham 2.0, the world's first AI-assisted eye screening service for chronic conditions such as diabetic retinopathy. This effort seeks to increase access to early detection and care.Collaboration Between AEYE Health and Topcon: In October 2023, AEYE Health, a U.S.-based provider of AI-based diagnostics, partnered with Topcon Screen, a Japan-based diabetic screening platform. Their collaboration aims to offer point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy using artificial intelligence, ensuring swift and precise results.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Diabetic Retinopathy Market is on an upward trajectory, driven by technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and increasing awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment. As the global burden of diabetes continues to rise, the development and adoption of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions will be pivotal in managing and mitigating the impact of diabetic retinopathy.Related Reports:

