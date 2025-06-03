ECGI Holdings Expands into AI with Investment in 3D Vision Pioneer TrueToForm

Strategic move signals broader focus on transformative technology and early-stage innovation

IRVINE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI ), a diversified holding company focused on innovation-driven sectors, today announced that Uplist Ventures has signed its first investment deal, backing artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D computer vision startup TrueToForm , joining investments from MassChallenge, Dartmouth Angels, and Chicago Booth Angels.

Targeting $8.2 Billion in Market Opportunities

TrueToForm addresses one of the biggest challenges in online retail, returns due to poor fit. The company's patented AI-powered 3D body scanning platform creates highly accurate digital avatars that help apparel brands improve fit, reduce returns, and personalize shopping.

As more consumers shift to e-commerce, apparel returns have surged. Coresight Research reports that online return rates average 24.4%, with over half citing sizing issues, a problem translating to an estimated $38 billion in lost revenue. TrueToForm's 3D vision and AI deep learning technology, which delivers 97% accuracy, is designed to address this directly.

Growing Traction with Trusted Partners

TrueToForm has built a client base of more than 50 academic and commercial partners, and a sales pipeline of more than 25 brands, including Jordan Craig and Dessy. ECGI's own equestrian brand, Pacific Saddlery , is deploying the TrueToForm platform within its Allon Show Coat Studio to enable made-to-measure fittings.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with ECGI Holdings, a strategic investor who has already been a valued customer, using the TrueToForm platform to remotely measure clients for luxury equestrian apparel. Their investment is a strong vote of confidence in the value we've created together in the made-to-measure space - and it will play a critical role in helping us expand our technology capabilities as we bring size prediction software to the ready-to-wear e-commerce market." - Janice Tam, Co-Founder & CEO of TrueToForm.

Experienced Founders, Proven Leadership

TrueToForm is led by two women founders with experience at Apple, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Chicago Booth. The team is supported by an advisory board with backgrounds at Nike, Lululemon, America's Next Top Model, and the U.S. Space Force, underscoring their blend of technical, fashion, and operational expertise.

Aligned with ECGI's Strategic Growth Plan

"This is more than a smart investment. It's a statement about where we're headed," said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings. "We're actively building a portfolio that blends innovation-driven sectors. TrueToForm not only complements our existing capabilities, it positions us at the intersection of technology and public market potential."

Simon Yu, CEO of ECGI Holdings and head of its investing activities through Uplist Ventures, said: "TrueToForm has already cleared the toughest hurdles, developing exceptional technology and demonstrating real market demand. Our goal is to back founders who deliver, and this team has proven they can. We're also actively exploring additional early-stage opportunities in AI, healthcare, blockchain, and other innovation sectors that fit our mission of accelerating public market success."

About ECGI dba Uplist Ventures

ECGI Holdings, Inc., through its Uplist Ventures initiative, is a diversified holding company that blends elements of venture capital and private equity. The company focuses on early-stage startups in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare technology, blockchain, vertical software, and other innovation-driven sectors. Uplist Ventures seeks out companies with strong fundamentals and long-term potential to thrive in the public markets through accelerated, alternative paths to scale.

ECGI's Current Investments:

TrueToForm is a patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 3D body measurement software-as-a-service (SaaS) for ready-to-wear apparel fitting and made-to-measure apparel design and manufacturing, a combined $8.2 billion market.

Pacific Saddlery is a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market.

Vintner's Caldera Ranch is a five-acre vineyard located in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah and serving as a short-term rental property, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

