Rose Hill Life Sciences Executes Exclusive License Agreement with Johns Hopkins University for Restoration of Motor Function Post-Neurological Injury Using Psychedelics

BOSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill Life Sciences , a global leader in the research and intellectual property of premium psilocybin products, has signed an agreement with Johns Hopkins University to exclusively license Johns Hopkins intellectual property related to improving motor functions in patients with neurological injuries, in conjunction with the use of psychedelic therapy.

The licensed invention provides methods for improving motor function in subjects with central nervous system injury (e.g., an acute central nervous system injury, a subacute central nervous system injury, or a chronic central nervous system injury) and for treating focal diaschisis caused by a central nervous system injury in a subject in need thereof. Further information about the intellectual property can be found here .

"This license has the potential to transform how we approach stroke recovery," said Steven Zeiler, MD, PhD, an associate professor and physician at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. "By investigating whether psilocybin can safely enhance neuroplasticity, we hope to uncover new pathways for improving motor function in stroke patients—offering them better chances at regaining independence and quality of life."

Gül Dölen, MD, PhD, Professor and Parson’s Endowed Chair of Neuroscience and Psychology at UC Berkeley and Adjunct Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology at Johns Hopkins University, added, "Psychedelics have shown remarkable potential to reopen critical periods — if harnessed correctly this reopened window of brain malleability, could revolutionize stroke rehabilitation. This license represents an exciting step toward understanding how psilocybin can rewire the brain, potentially leading to more effective and lasting recovery strategies for stroke survivors."

Future research may further evaluate the efficacy of psychedelics as an adjunct to rehabilitative interventions for stroke patients.

"We are committed to unlocking the therapeutic potential of psilocybin across a range of conditions,” said Domenic Suppa, Co-founder and COO of Rose Hill Life Sciences. “Partnering with Johns Hopkins to commercialize this intellectual property underscores our dedication to advancing science-driven solutions that could improve the lives of stroke survivors worldwide."

About Rose Hill Life Sciences

Rose Hill Life Sciences is a global leader in the research and intellectual property of premium psilocybin products. As the world’s inaugural legal exporter of psilocybin, Rose Hill is dedicated to advancing scientific research, expanding therapeutic applications, and setting new industry benchmarks for safety, efficacy, and quality. With integrated operations spanning Jamaica, the United States, and Canada, and strategic partnerships with esteemed research institutions, Rose Hill supports pioneering clinical research exploring psilocybin’s potential for treating mental health and neurological conditions. With a commitment to science and innovation, the company plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of psychedelic medicine.

