From Conflict to Compassion: Divided Homeland Inspires Author to Build Bridges Through Stories of Love

Michael Weiss feels called to inspire, uplift and connect readers through captivating stories of the human experience that transcend borders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerusalem-born author and entrepreneur Michael Weiss grew up immersed in an environment where conflict was common, but today, he chooses to focus on universal aspects of the human experience that transcend borders, cultures and languages.

“Whether it’s a tale of forbidden love in a remote village, a modern romance navigating the complexities of urban life or a historical love story set against the backdrop of changing societal norms, my books reflect the infinite shades of love,” Weiss said.

His first book, A Thousand Gates of Prayer, transports readers to the tranquil beauty of Hakone, Japan, where ancient shrines guard misty hillsides, and every path feels touched by spirit. A forbidden love quietly blooms between Miyuki, a young woman deeply rooted in her village’s traditions, and Masahiro, heir to a prestigious Kyoto family. As Miyuki and Masahiro’s connection deepens, they find themselves caught between loyalty and longing, tradition and change. When a powerful construction project threatens to erase Miyuki’s beloved village, their private romance becomes a public stand. With the help of an intrepid investigative journalist, they uncover a trail of corruption far more dangerous than either imagined, forcing them to risk everything—not just for each other, but for a way of life on the verge of vanishing.

For Weiss, the desire to showcase the beauty and resilience of love as it weaves through different cultures doesn’t stop at being an author. He established a publishing house dedicated to global romance fiction and supporting diverse authors called Timeless Love Publishing.

“Through these diverse and heartfelt stories, I aim not just to entertain, but to inspire, heal and build bridges of empathy across continents,” Weiss said.

His second book, Sunrise Over Numbi Gate, tells the gripping story of Emily, a young American woman whose dream trip to South Africa shatters when she’s kidnapped during a safari with her father and brother. Held captive deep within the wilds of Kruger National Park, Emily’s only hope comes from an unexpected source—Thabo, one of her captors, who risks everything to help her escape.

“At Timeless Love Publishing, every book is more than a love story—it’s a thread in a larger tapestry of human connection, woven with care, courage and compassion,” Weiss added. “We invite readers to explore this world with us—to help celebrate the beauty of love in all its extraordinary forms—and we welcome talented authors from around the globe who dream of bringing their love stories to life.”

About the Author

Michael Weiss is a Jerusalem-born, award-winning entrepreneur in culinary tourism, travel tech and storytelling. After serving in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and working as an investigative journalist, he founded Wave, a strategic consulting agency, and co-founded Scoop.co.il, a crowdsourced news platform featured on national TV. He later launched GoJerusalem.com and YallaBasta.co.il, Israel’s leading culinary tourism company, followed by bitemojo—the world’s first self-guided food tour app—active in 14 global cities and recognized by Booking.com, VISA and the WTO.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Weiss founded Mask&Co, Israel’s top-selling designer mask brand. In 2025, he launched Timeless Love Publishing. He holds a BA in Mass Psychology and an MA in Communication & Public Opinion. Weiss lives in Jerusalem with his wife Yael and their four children.

For more information, please visit https://timelesslovepublishing.com/, or connect with the author on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads (michaelweissauthor).

A Thousand Gates of Prayer

Publisher: Timeless Love Publishing

ISBN-13: ‎978-9657867006 (paperback)

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Thousand-Gates-Prayer-Michael-Weiss/dp/9657867002



