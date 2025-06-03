Terra Balcanica Points to Silver and Antimony Grades and Ore Body Potential in Bosnia

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to highlight the polymetallic potential of its Viogor-Zanik project in Bosnia in anticipation of the Phase III drilling campaign.

After 2,200 m of diamond drilling completed at Chumavichi, high grade Ag-Sb-Pb-Zn-Au mineralizations have been confirmed at three targets spanning 2 km of strike along a shallow, fault-hosted, intermediate sulfidation, polymetallic vein system (Figures 1).

At the Company’s other Viogor-Zanik target of Brezani (Figure 2), Terra discovered a retrograde, chlorite-overprinted gold skarn system starting from surface and superimposed on a >1.2 km long, NE-shallowing Ag-Sb-Pb-Zn mineralized, fault-hosted permeability corridor (see the Company’s news release from April 11th, 2024). Here, with the maiden diamond drill hole BREDD002, Terra intercepted a 20-m wide, high grade, antimony-silver mineralization (see the Company’s news release from January 20th, 2025).

The significant potential of silver (Ag) and antimony (Sb) mineralization in Bosnia is highlighted by the drill results below (Table 1).

Chumavichi target

Hole ID From (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Sb (%) Ag Eq (g/t) Ag Eq* (g/t) CMVD001 upper 29.0 4.0 0.84 131.5 4.59 2.12 1.85 824 1306 including 30.0 2.0 1.62 261 9.10 4.20 3.70 1634 2602 CMVD002 45.0 2.0 0.23 144 8.26 4.27 0.44 816 667 CMVD003 89.0 8.7 0.81 105 1.17 0.70 1.20 466 837 including 91.0 2.0 1.16 289 3.16 2.03 3.50 1197 2300 CMVD004 43.0 11.0 0.30 225 0.83 0.56 1.48 505 1039 including 44.8 1.7 0.81 1420 4.95 3.42 9.40 3075 6474 CMVD005 lower 81.0 10.0 0.78 75 0.61 0.40 0.68 284 520 including 86.0 2.0 2.85 258 1.89 1.42 1.70 896 1475 CMV23001 upper 11.0 4.8 1.61 132 1.51 0.57 1.56 551 1132 CMV23001 lower 31.6 0.3 0.47 106 1.00 0.28 3.22 669 1823 CMV23002b upper 22.0 3.8 0.70 125 5.53 2.72 0.48 499 621 CMV23002b lower 31.0 2.0 0.57 166 0.21 0.11 0.12 227 290 CMV23003 43.85 4.15 0.64 53 4.12 2.99 0.73 457 641 CMV23004 36.2 1.35 3.49 452 3.36 2.14 1.95 1168 1908 CMV23007 39.05 0.75 0.17 31 0.72 0.15 2.95 531 1572 CMV23009 39.4 1.10 0.26 88 2.03 0.19 1.17 355 763

Table 1. Previously released Terra Balcanica drill core assays from the Chumavichi target. Interval lengths reported are drilled lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalents (Ag Eq*) are the original metal equivalents recalculated based on the current metal prices of US$3,375/oz for gold (Au), US$34.45/oz for silver (Ag), US$1.22/lb for zinc (Zn), US$25.62/lb for antimony (Sb) and US$0.89/lb for lead (Pb). Metal recoveries of 90% Au, 93% Ag, 95% Sb, 94% Pb and Zn are applied to all assays based on published metallurgical tests from the analogous polymetallic deposit mined by Adriatic Metals plc.

Figure 1. Geological map of the Chumavichi ore corridor illustrating the drilled targets, namely: Cumavici Ridge, Cumavici Crest and Joseva. The Seoce and Cumurnica targets remain to be drilled in 2025. The yellow strips represent Yugoslav ore block segments from 1983 used for non-43-101 compliant resource calculation (WGS84/UTM Zone 34N; click here to view image ).

Brezani target

The 674 m Brezani drillhole BREDD002 has intercepted base metal-rich (Sb-Ag), epithermal mineralization between 482.1 and 505 m of depth yielding . The zone of mineralization consists of banded veins and massive sulphide-cemented breccias with structural and mineralogical characteristics of low and intermediate sulphidation epithermal deposits. The upper vein contact is sharp with minimal alteration progressing into the hornfels, whereas the vein footwall is brecciated and strongly clay altered. The margins of the vein host repeating bands of chalcedonic quartz, rhodochrosite, calcite, sulphides, and sulphosalts including stibnite, pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, galena, and jamesonite. The core of the mineralized zone is dominated by hydrothermal breccia with a sulphide-quartz-carbonate cement and banded vein fragments as framework.

Hole ID From (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Sb (%) Ag Eq (g/t) Ag Eq* (g/t) BREDD002 482.1 19.6 0.18 85 0.48 0.20 0.79 436 520 including 482.1 9.8 0.26 129 0.70 0.24 1.42 746 900

Table 2. Maiden drill core assays from the Brezani target. Interval lengths reported are drilled lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalents (Ag Eq*) are the original metal equivalents recalculated based on the current metal prices. Metal recoveries of 90% Au, 93% Ag, 95% Sb, 94% Pb, and Zn are applied..

Figure 2. Section profile through the Brezani target integrating the location of the NE-shallowing, tabular mineralized structure identified downhole in BREDD002 between 482 and 505 m with the magnetic shell and smoothed conductivity voxel clipped to values above 27 mS/m. The conductivity feature is interpreted as the continuation of the host structure dominated by Sb-Ag-Zn-Pb sulphides and clay within the broken rock mass (click here to view image) .

The intercept coincides with a shallowing subsurface conductivity anomaly potentially indicating a base- and precious metal mineralized zone with a volume defined by 1,200 m length down dip towards WSE, 650 m width along NNW-SSE trending strike and up to 20 m in width although similar fault-hosted IS epithermal systems tend to pinch and swell along strike and down dip (Figure 2).

Qualified Person

Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, P.Geo, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person (“QP”) for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The QP has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is factual and accurate.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has a 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

