Alignment Healthcare Named to 2025 Fortune 1000 List Following Strong Revenue Growth

ORANGE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) has been named to the 2025 Fortune 1000 list, marking its debut among the top U.S. public companies ranked by total revenue. The recognition reflects Alignment’s rapid growth and financial momentum, driven by its innovative, senior-focused model of care.

In fiscal year 2024, Alignment generated $2.7 billion in total revenue, a 48.3% increase over the previous year. The company also reported its first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company, fueled by disciplined operations and a strong medical benefit ratio.

“Being named to the Fortune 1000 reflects the strength of our care model and the trust we’ve earned from the seniors we serve,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “This milestone is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on delivering high-quality, coordinated care that puts members first.”

Founded in 2013, Alignment now serves approximately 217,500 seniors across five states, with more than 98% of members enrolled in 4-star or higher-rated plans for 2025. Its success is powered by a unique combination of 24/7 concierge support, integrated care delivery and proprietary AI-enabled technology designed to improve health outcomes and create a seamless care experience.

The Fortune 1000 is an annual ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue. Of the payers who are ranked in the Fortune 1000, Alignment is the only company solely focused on Medicare Advantage. The full list is available at https://fortune.com/fortune500.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.