Fierce Medtech Names AI Pathology Leader Proscia to 2025 Fierce 15

Recognition underscores Proscia’s impact in advancing precision medicine from drug discovery to diagnostics

PHILADELPHIA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia® , a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to digital and AI, today announced its inclusion in Fierce Medtech’s “ Fierce 15 ” of 2025. This annual list honors private companies making an outsized impact on healthcare. Proscia earned its spot for its AI pathology leadership across the precision medicine value chain.

Proscia’s Concentriq® platform delivers a uniquely comprehensive approach to AI from drug discovery to diagnostics. It incorporates a portfolio of best-in-class applications, tools for building algorithms, and AI-native features into routine workflows, helping its user base of over 12,000 pathologists and scientists to drive efficiencies, identify novel biomarkers, and develop and deploy companion diagnostics. Concentriq is trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies as well as major laboratories set to diagnose 32,000 patients per day on the platform this year.

“AI in pathology is about much more than use case-specific applications and individual foundation models,” said David West, Proscia’s CEO. “We’re equipping both life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories to fully harness AI’s potential to rewire pathology and drive precision medicine forward. Fierce Medtech’s recognition validates the impact of our broad approach for our users and patients.”

This honor builds on a series of high-impact milestones for Proscia. Last week, Labcorp announced it adopted Concentriq LS to accelerate clinical trials and companion diagnostic development as part of its expanded precision oncology portfolio. Proscia also recently launched Concentriq Embeddings to accelerate AI development with foundation models, demonstrating a 13x efficiency gain. Additionally, the company introduced a real-world data offering enabling data scientists to leverage over 10 million pathology images with associated clinical and genomic data to fuel their AI algorithms.

Proscia is continuing to accelerate its momentum. In March, the company announced $50M in funding led by Insight Partners to increasingly weave AI into Concentriq’s core and drive its commercial growth. The company is also adding to the 120+ research and diagnostic applications already available on the platform through its precision medicine AI portfolio.



Proscia will demonstrate the accessibility of its AI development tools at the Digital Pathology & AI Congress in its hometown of Philadelphia. On June 4, it will host a pre-conference workshop where participants can build functional AI applications in under two hours without programming experience. Learn more about 'From Pixels to Insight' and register to attend here .

View the full Fierce 15 list here .

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE-IVDR certification for its diagnostic software. For more information, visit proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

