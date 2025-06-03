Cyber Acoustics to Debut Agent Assist at CCW Las Vegas 2025: The New Standard for Agent Training and Simplified Call Center Operations

Patent-pending system empowers agents and coaches with real-time feedback, advanced noise cancelation, and seamless mobility, delivering superior customer outcomes at lower costs

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading innovator in affordable and high-performance communication solutions, today announced its patent-pending Agent Assist Solution will be showcased live at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2025 , June 9-12, at booth 852. Designed for call centers of all sizes, the Agent Assist Solution simplifies operations by replacing outdated, complex, and costly headset setups with a streamlined system that enables real-time agent training and skill development, facilitates seamless client audits, and empowers agents and coaches to move freely across the call center floor while actively supporting customers.

Delivering immediate ROI, the system drives down Average Handle Times (AHTs), boosts First Call Resolution (FCR), and improves Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT). Best of all, this cutting-edge solution is priced to allow call centers to upgrade to superior functionality, quality, and performance at a lower cost than existing QD systems.

The Agent Assist Solution also eliminates the need for costly third-party noise-canceling software subscriptions, thanks to AI-powered noise cancelation so powerful it blocks everything around the agent, ensuring customers only hear their voice.

“Our Agent Assist Solution is a game-changer for call centers looking to modernize their technology stack while cutting costs,” said Steve Erickson, COO of Cyber Acoustics. “This solution offers the best of both worlds: advanced functionality with lower total cost of ownership. It empowers agents, enhances training, and ultimately delivers a better experience for customers.”

Early adopters of Agent Assist, including major BPOs and healthcare networks, report significant improvements in coaching effectiveness, noise reduction, and call handling times, while achieving substantial hardware and software savings.

How Agent Assist Works

At the heart of the system are the HS-1500BT II Wireless Headset for coaches, and the AC-204TR and AC-304TR wired agent headsets. With the simple press of a button, coaches can join an agent’s active call, provide guidance, or take over the call entirely. Disconnecting and moving on to assist another agent is just as easy.

While the primary use case of the system is agent training and skill development, it also offers flexibility to support other key needs of BPO operations. Early adopters have leveraged the system to enable their clients to seamlessly audit live calls with agents. Additionally, the solution allows agents to use the HS-1500BT II headset to move away from their workstations when troubleshooting larger equipment elsewhere on the call center floor, ensuring uninterrupted customer service.





The Cyber Acoustics Agent Assist Solution empowers agents, enhances training, and ultimately delivers a better experience for customers

See Agent Assist Live at CCW Las Vegas 2025

Cyber Acoustics invites attendees to experience the Agent Assist Solution in action at CCW Las Vegas 2025, June 9-12, at booth 852. Demos will showcase how the system transforms agent training, reduces hardware complexity, and improves customer outcomes, all while slashing costs.

Also on display at CCW will be Cyber Acoustics’ complete line of call center headsets for daily agent use. Learn more about the company's call center solutions at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/contact-centers or contact us at bpo@cyberacoustics.com .

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , BlueSky, Instagram , and Facebook .

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dad50d3-217b-4c17-88a6-28e221f5fdc9

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f9b68e2-468a-4d4f-8ed3-ca3613955183

Cyber Acoustics Agent Assist Solution The Cyber Acoustics Agent Assist Solution empowers agents, enhances training, and ultimately delivers a better experience for customers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.