Cologix and Lambda Launch First NVIDIA HGX B200-Accelerated AI Clusters in Columbus at COL4

DENVER and SAN JOSE, Calif, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced its collaboration with Lambda , the AI Developer Cloud, to deploy NVIDIA HGX B200 -accelerated 1-Click Clusters at Cologix’s COL4 Scalelogix SM data center in Columbus, Ohio. Built on Supermicro ’s high-performance, energy-efficient AI solutions, this is the first deployment of its kind in the region delivering enterprise-grade AI compute with simplified access for businesses across the Midwest.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are looking for fast, cost-effective ways to support large model training, fine-tuning and inference workloads. After standing up AI infrastructure in Chicago in 2024, this strategic collaboration brings Lambda’s NVIDIA GPU-accelerated 1-Click Clusters ™ to Columbus, enabling regional enterprises to spin up high-performance compute infrastructure in seconds—no infrastructure management required.

“Columbus is a thriving hub for AI innovation, from manufacturing to healthcare,” said Robert Brooks IV, Founding Team & VP, Revenue at Lambda. “With Supermicro’s trusted systems and Cologix’s reliable infrastructure, we’re giving Lambda’s customers in the Midwest the fastest path to production-ready AI—and the added flexibility to integrate with hyperscaler environments.”

The launch increases the availability of Lambda’s popular 1-Click Clusters™, which are purpose-built for model training and inference at scale. Combined with Supermicro’s AI-optimized hardware and Cologix’s carrier-dense environment, this deployment brings frictionless access to next-gen AI performance all within a highly secure, compliant data center environment.

Built on NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs,1-Click Clusters™ can be self-served or provisioned through Lambda’s flagship GPU Flexible Commitment (GFC) – an innovative compute consumption model that grants organizations access to Lambda’s entire Cloud portfolio, and provides seamless transitions to the next generations of NVIDIA accelerated computing.

“Columbus is one of the fastest-growing digital corridors in the country and this launch brings coastal-level AI infrastructure into the region,” said Chris Heinrich, Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. “Our collaboration with Lambda and Supermicro gives regional enterprises a powerful edge, combining low-latency access, dense interconnection and ready-to-deploy clusters, giving teams the ability to move faster and scale smarter.”

Cologix is currently the largest colocation and interconnection provider in the area with a portfolio of four data centers spanning a total of 500,000 square feet and 80 MW of power. All four of Cologix’s data centers in Columbus are interconnected with a diverse fiber ring. Additionally, Cologix has Ohio’s most comprehensive carrier hotel in its Columbus data centers as well as an interconnection ecosystem of 50+ unique network and cloud service providers, two public cloud onramps with access to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect and the Ohio IX internet exchange.

“Supermicro’s collaboration with Lambda and Cologix delivers real-world impact,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO. “Our NVIDIA HGX B200-based hardware enables the highest performance AI workloads in a space- and energy-efficient footprint. Together, we’re bringing those benefits to businesses in the Midwest and beyond.”

Together, Lambda, Supermicro and Cologix are enabling enterprises in healthcare, finance, logistics, retail and manufacturing to accelerate their AI roadmaps without the heavy lift of managing infrastructure. This deployment is part of a broader trend of moving high-performance compute closer to where data is generated and used and reflects Cologix’s continued investment in digital infrastructure across North America.

Learn how to supercharge your AI stack with Lambda’s 1-Click Cluster solutions and tap into Cologix’s latest AI-ready data centers to accelerate your business’ growth at the digital edge.

About Cologix

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 45+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 12 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit Cologix or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Lambda

Lambda was founded in 2012 by AI engineers with published research at the top machine learning conferences in the world. Our GPU cloud and on-prem hardware enables AI developers to easily, securely and affordably build, test and deploy AI products at scale. Lambda’s mission is to accelerate human progress with ubiquitous and affordable access to computation. One person, one GPU.

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

