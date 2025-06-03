Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare market data and analytics, today announced that in connection with the hiring of a senior leader, that the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of Definitive Healthcare’s Board of Directors granted an inducement award. The Committee granted Tina Hannagan, Definitive Healthcare’s Chief Commercial Officer, an inducement award consisting of 830,565 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) effective June 1, 2025. This award was individually negotiated and was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Hannagan’s commencement of employment with Definitive Healthcare in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The award is subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant. Ms. Hannagan’s RSUs will vest as follows, subject to Ms. Hannagan’s continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on June 1, 2026; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.



