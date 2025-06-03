Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. The symposium will also be available via webcast. Due to popular demand and available capacity, those interested should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register for virtual access.

8:20 AM Welcome & Introduction 2:15 Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION)* Gabelli Funds Team Michael Burns – Vice Chairman

Jimmy Barge – CFO 8:30 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) 2:45 Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)* Jason Combs – CFO

Carolyn Micheli – Chief IR Officer Christopher Ripley – President & CEO 9:00 TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Panel 3:15 Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) Steve Lanzano – President & CEO Brandon Bukstel – IR

Charles Scherr – Head of Corp. Dev. 9:30 Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI A/B, NYSE: RCI)* Tony Staffieri – President & CEO 1x1 Meetings Only (must be scheduled by May 29) 10:00 Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Rob McDowell – Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner Nicholas Seibert – SVP of Corporate Dev. & IR 10:45 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)* Gray Media (NYSE: GTN/'A) Michael Biard – President & COO

Lee Ann Gliha – CFO Jeffery Gignac – EVP & CFO

Kevin C. Latek – EVP, Chief Legal & Product Officer 11:15 Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) Colin Reed – Executive Chairman

Patrick Moore – CEO Opry Entertainment Group Amy Yong – Head of IR

Michael Finnan – IR Associate 12:00 PM Sports Investing Panel: Ways to Play Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR) Sal Galatioto – Galatioto Sports Partners

K. Don Cornwell – Co-Founder & CEO, Dynasty Equity

Jason Wright – Managing Partner & Head of Investments, Project Level Ari Danes – SVP IR, Financial Comms. & Treasury 12:45 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) Julie Heskett – President & CEO Jim Bombassei – IR 1:15 Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) TKO Group (NYSE: TKO) Golnar Khosrowshahi – CEO & Founder

Jim Heindlmeyer – CFO Seth Zaslow – SVP & Head of IR 1:45 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BATRA/K) Derek Schiller – President & CEO, Atlanta Braves

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, June 5, 2025



