Redwood’s Jordan Dewart and Sarah Eggleston Recognized as Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America’s fastest-growing fourth party (4PL) providers, today announced that Jordan Dewart, President of Redwood Mexico, and Sarah Eggleston, Vice President of Managed Services Sales, have been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2025 “Pros to Know” award list.

As President of Redwood Mexico, Jordan Dewart has spearheaded making cross-border trade efficient and accessible, even considering recent tariff implementations. In 2024 he championed the expansion of Redwood Mexico’s services by broadening their complete suite of orchestration tools and execution resources designed for nearshoring shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs). Dewart’s efforts have established him as a thought leader in the industry; his creation of the Redwood cross-border index provides businesses with a valuable reference as they navigate the complexities of global trade.

“It is such an honor to be recognized as a Leader in Excellence by Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Pros to Know,” says Dewart. “Being a part of the growth and innovation of Redwood Mexico has been remarkable. This award reflects the dedication of our entire team to advancing cross-border trade through innovation, resilience, and partnership. As the industry faces an ever-changing business landscape in 2025 I am proud to represent Redwood as a trusted partner with years of experience.”

As VP of Managed Services Sales, Sarah Eggleston leads Redwood’s sales team and go-to-market (GTM) strategy for the managed services portfolio of solutions. Under her leadership Redwood has driven a 27% increase in closed sales revenue and a 152% growth in opportunities moving through the commercialization process. Beyond this impressive growth, Eggleston’s dynamic leadership style has been instrumental in shaping Redwood’s approach to logistics management solutions and creating a positive customer experience.

“Collaborating across Redwood to create a better experience for our customers is what makes my role so rewarding,” said Eggleston. “As Redwood continues to grow, I look forward to leading our teams in continuing to deliver support and solutions for our customers.”

The Pros to Know awards recognize outstanding leaders in the supply chain industry, who are making meaningful contributions to the field. The awards are broken down into four categories: Rising Stars, Top Procurement Pros, Top Transportation Innovators and Leaders in Excellence. The Rising Stars category honors young and newer professionals whose achievements are shaping the future of supply chain; and Leaders in Excellence, recognizing seasoned leaders who have made impressive contributions to the industry.

“Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. They're developing new software and technologies; they're promoting workforce development and creating paths for young professionals; they're rising to the challenge and over-delivering. Every year, this award puts a spotlight on the best of the best in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Sarah Eggleston’s recognition as a Rising Star and Jordan Dewart’s Leader in Excellence award highlights Redwood’s commitment to shaping the future of the supply chain industry and the innovation across all levels of the company.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

