The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge Gala raises $2,106,445 million for innovation in health care at the MUHC’s Glen site

MONTREAL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MUHC Foundation’s signature gala, Le Bal Rouge, brought together Montreal’s most passionate changemakers in business, philanthropy and health care to celebrate a decade of innovation at the McGill University Health Centre’s (MUHC) Glen site—and to fuel the next one. Held at La Nesra, Montreal’s newest venue in Griffintown, the unforgettable evening raised $2,106,445 to support cutting-edge medical advancements at one of North America’s most innovative academic health centres.

“Tonight, we celebrate 10 years of impact, and thanks to our extraordinary community of donors and dedicated co-chairs, we are investing in the next 10 years of breakthroughs that will change and save lives across Quebec. Your generosity is more than a gift—it’s a lifeline for transformative medical innovation. This is just the beginning.”



— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

From bioprinting lung tissue to testing cancer treatments on lab-grown tumours, the MUHC is turning science fiction into reality, supported by the MUHC Foundation. All funds raised at this year’s Le Bal Rouge are going where they are needed most, from recruiting the very best minds in medicine to transforming the standard of care for Canada’s #1 killer—heart disease.

This year’s event marked the 8th edition of The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge since its inception in 2016. Guests were treated to delectable canapés, cocktails and a gourmet meal curated by renowned chef Armando Arruda.

The leadership of co-chairs Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis; Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group; and Anie Rouleau, Founder and CEO, The Unscented Company, steered the evening’s success.

“It’s an honour to support the MUHC’s Glen site, where science, compassion and technology come together to create one of the best hospital environments in the world. This is a cause that touches every Quebecer—and the incredible outcome tonight reflects the undeniable strength of our community.”



— Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis

“At Desjardins, we believe deeply in investing in innovation. It’s investing in people, in patients, in their families, and in a healthier future for all. It’s inspiring to see the community come together to support the transformative work being done at the MUHC. I have no doubt that the funds raised tonight will drive the next chapter of medical innovation that will position Quebec as a global leader in the field.”



— Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group

“The Glen site is where the impossible becomes possible. It’s deeply moving to be part of an event that celebrates what we’ve achieved and fuels what’s to come. This is such an important moment for Quebecers, who not only showed up tonight but are actively helping us build a healthier future for all.”



— Anie Rouleau, Founder and CEO, The Unscented Company

Every dollar raised at Le Bal Rouge supports next-generation advancements across all areas of care, from state-of-the-art equipment to prestigious research grants. These investments empower the MUHC’s brightest minds to develop new treatments, test life-saving technologies, and improve outcomes for patients—locally and around the world.

“Ten years ago, we built the MUHC’s Glen site to increase opportunities that would help us transform patient care, research and teaching. This year’s Le Bal Rouge will serve as a catalyst for the next decade of excellence and innovation in health care. The MUHC sees what is possible today as a call to action to push the boundaries of knowledge, drive best-in-class practices and deliver new hope for managing complex and rare diseases. To the MUHC Foundation, our dedicated partners and our generous community of donors—thank you for empowering us.”



— Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, MUHC

Since 2016, the MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge has raised over $10,856,445 million to advance innovative research and vital patient care at the MUHC, helping our health care experts find the cures of tomorrow.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

vanessa.angell@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca65fb71-24c8-4cdd-90d1-fd5a9138a0dd

The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge Gala raises $2,1 million for innovation in health care at the MUHC’s Glen site Marie-Hélène Laramée, Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Stéphanie Vaillancourt, Guy Cormier, Anie Rouleau, Maria Della Posta

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.