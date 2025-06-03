The Oncology Institute set to join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

CERRITOS, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI”), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that it will join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® after the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market closes on June 27, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on May 23.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“We are thrilled to be included in the Russell Indexes, which marks a significant milestone in TOI’s growth journey,” said Daniel Virnich, CEO of TOI. “This inclusion reflects our continued execution and the impact of our innovative, value-based approach to cancer care. As we continue to expand our presence across markets, we remain focused on improving outcomes for patients and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute, Inc.

marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com

Investors

Solebury Strategic Communications

investors@theoncologyinstitute.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.