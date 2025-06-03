Robinson Helicopter Company Receives FAA Approval for Garmin GFC 600H Autopilot as Standard on all R66 Helicopters

All-Glass Cockpit Maximizes Performance, Capability, and Safety

TORRANCE, Calif, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world’s leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, has received FAA approval to install the Garmin GFC 600H Helicopter Flight Control System (HFCS) on all future Robinson R66 helicopters, now standard moving forward. This change marks an advancement in R66 avionics, by introducing a cost-effective digital flight control solution made to increase both ease of operation and safety of the R66. Key features and benefits include:

Enhanced Safety (Garmin H-ESP): Assists pilots in staying within safe operational limits with features like limit cueing, LVL mode, low-G protection, and low altitude protection.

Assists pilots in staying within safe operational limits with features like limit cueing, LVL mode, low-G protection, and low altitude protection. Seamless Garmin Integration: Fully integrates with Garmin flight displays and navigators for streamlined operation.

Fully integrates with Garmin flight displays and navigators for streamlined operation. High Reliability: Features smart servos and redundant sensors for dependable performance.

Features smart servos and redundant sensors for dependable performance. Cyclic-Mounted Controls: Allows pilots to manage autopilot functions without removing their hands from the primary controls.

Allows pilots to manage autopilot functions without removing their hands from the primary controls. Comprehensive Autopilot Modes: Offers altitude capture and hold, vertical speed hold, airspeed hold, heading select, navigation, and approach modes.

Offers altitude capture and hold, vertical speed hold, airspeed hold, heading select, navigation, and approach modes. Workload Reduction: Includes hover assist (GPS-based position hold), airspeed stabilization, and heading hold.

Includes hover assist (GPS-based position hold), airspeed stabilization, and heading hold. Optional Yaw Axis Control: Improves ride quality, automates pedal input with power changes, and controls heading at low speeds.



“Receiving FAA certification of the Garmin GFC 600H reflects our commitment to providing our operators with the most advanced and reliable safety technology available,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “We’ve listened to our customers, and by choosing Garmin and making the system standard equipment on the R66, we are delivering a helicopter that sets the benchmark in safety and reliability for the light helicopter industry.”

A two-axis GFC 600H system will be standard on all R66 NxG aircraft, with the option to add yaw axis control. Customers who have placed an R66 order with serial number 1510 or later may amend their order to add or switch to the GFC 600H.

Learn more here: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/604258#overview.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

Contacts:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

Lee-Anne Aranda

lee-anne.aranda@robinsonheli.com

310-539-0508 x294

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0753def-6211-4c30-b1ee-3513d015a3ed

