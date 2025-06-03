Proteus MHP Announces Significant Equity Commitment from GCM Grosvenor's Real Estate Platform

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteus MHP, a private real estate investment and operating firm focused on manufactured housing communities, today announced a $60 million equity commitment from GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $82 billion in assets under management.

The investment is being made by GCM Grosvenor’s Real Estate platform through various GCM Grosvenor-managed investment vehicles. The capital will be used to launch a programmatic joint venture with Proteus MHP, providing more than $150 million of buying power to acquire and operate manufactured housing communities across the United States.

Founded in 2022 by Bowen Hsu and Marcus Consunji, Proteus MHP is a vertically integrated owner-operator focused on acquiring and improving quality, attainable housing. The firm currently owns and operates 21 communities across the Southeast and Great Plains and has three additional assets under contract that will serve as the foundation for this new partnership. Hsu and Consunji bring over 30 years of combined real estate experience and have collectively executed more than $5 billion of transactions across multiple asset classes nationwide.

The firm’s operational platform is built to scale and integrates acquisitions, asset management, and property operations to drive long-term value and resident satisfaction. Proteus MHP targets well-located, underinvested communities where strategic capital improvements and hands-on management can potentially generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns.

Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Bowen, Marcus, and the Proteus MHP team to scale their thoughtful approach to investing in manufactured housing. Their disciplined execution and strategic vision give us confidence in their ability to deliver long term value.”

GCM Grosvenor’s Real Estate platform manages over $6 billion in assets and focuses on middle-market opportunities through joint ventures, seed investments, and other strategic partnerships. The platform’s approach provides investors with access to niche operators and scalable platforms seeking to outperform in evolving market conditions.

Bowen Hsu and Marcus Consunji, Co-Founders of Proteus MHP, added, “We are excited to have GCM Grosvenor as a strategic partner in this next chapter of our growth. Their support is a testament to the strength of our team, our platform, and our mission to provide high-quality, attainable housing options to communities across the country. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

About Proteus MHP

Proteus MHP is a private real estate investment and operating company focused on the acquisition, enhancement, and long-term ownership of manufactured housing communities. The firm is committed to improving access to attainable housing while seeking to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns through a vertically integrated platform. For more information, please visit: proteusmhp.com

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $82 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

No assurance can be given that any investment will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.

