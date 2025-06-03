Industry Heavyweights Join Orchid Security to Break the Bonds Holding Back IAM Innovation

Orchid Security applies AI to eliminate manual identity implementation, returning millions to the average enterprise budget

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Security , the company bringing clarity to the complexity of enterprise identity security, today announced the addition of four renowned identity and access management (IAM) experts to its leadership and advisory board: Tal Herman, Darran Rolls, Karl McGuinness and Oliver Newbury. Together, they aim to help Orchid Security revolutionize the IAM landscape, an industry long constrained by the costly and time-consuming nature of manual implementation. With advances in AI, Orchid is fundamentally redesigning how enterprises consume identity – an imperative shift in today’s uncertain business environment.

An industry whose remarkable innovation has been held back by the manual process of implementation – a time-consuming, expensive and increasingly incomplete process spanning years for each new identity technology. This fundamental redesigned approach to the way organizations consume identity is not only possible now with advances, but also imperative, given the uncertain business environment and emphasis on sound financial management at most every enterprise.

Industry-Leading Experts Driving the Change

Tal Herman, Chief Product Officer, Orchid Security

With nearly two decades of experience in enterprise identity – at CA Technologies and later as a product manager at OneLogin, ForgeRock and most recently Okta – Tal Herman brings both end user and technology vendor experience to Orchid Security. At Okta, she led strategy for the Privilege Access Management (PAM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) product lines, guiding strategic vision and direction for multiple product units. Across companies, Herman has brought innovative identity offerings from initial concept to reality to mainstream market adoption by millions of users.

“What I really love about Orchid is that we tackle the hard problems first,” said Herman. “We’re using modern advances like observability, prompt engineering and LLMs to automate what has historically been a manual grind. Orchid bridges that gap by automating what was once manual and unlocking innovation across the identity stack. I am excited that identity is where it belongs – at the center of everything. There is no place other than Orchid Security that I would rather be.”

Karl McGuinness, Orchid Advisor

Tal is joined by former Okta colleague, Karl McGuinness, who served as their SVP and Chief Product Architect, instrumental in building the core identity services and APIs that provide the foundation of Okta identity layer ー a key force that shaped Okta into the industry leader it is today. Karl has over 15 years of experience building and scaling mission critical identity infrastructure as a developer, software architect and product owner.

“Orchid is fundamentally changing the game,” said McGuinness. “By using AI to onboard applications with context and at scale, Orchid unlocks the massive value that’s currently unrealized in today’s IAM tools.”

Darran Rolls, Orchid Advisor

Former SailPoint CTO and CISO, Darran Rolls, also joins the advisory board. Rolls brings 25 years of leadership across Tivoli Systems-IBM, Waveset Technologies, Sun Microsystems and SailPoint. Darran brings unmatched depth in IAM architecture and innovation and his tenure in the IAM space has made him a fervent believer in the mantra that “you can’t manage what you don’t see.”

“Traditional IAM is great for managing the things you know about and have brought into your program scope, but it’s the unknown-unknowns that pose the greatest risk,” said Rolls. “Orchid brings a unique perspective to the process of application discovery, prioritization, integration and remediation. By leveraging their new approach and next-gen AI-enabled capabilities, Orchid has the potential to change the way we think about identity controls and lifecycle management.”

Oliver Newbury, Orchid Advisor

With over 15 years as CISO and CTO at Barclays and BT, Oliver Newbury brings deep enterprise executive experience to the group. Now a Senior Advisor with TPG Capital, Newbury knows firsthand the challenge of implementing identity tools in complex global environments.

“The great identity innovation has been held back by the greater challenge of identity implementation,” said Newbury. “Orchid is solving that challenge with automation, fully delivering on the promise of modern IAM.”

A New Chapter for Enterprise Identity

As enterprises face increasing pressure to do more with less, Orchid Security’s AI-driven approach to IAM offers a timely and transformative solution – one where enterprise identity can be discovered, onboarded and optimized autonomously. This shift not only streamlines operations but returns millions in prospective cost savings to the average enterprise while improving their identity security posture.

