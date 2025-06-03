Patriot Mobile Sponsors National Celebrate Life Weekend for Third Consecutive Year

Washington D.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile is proud to sponsor the National Celebrate Life Weekend for the third year in a row. From June 27th-29th, some of the nation’s most dedicated pro-life advocates will gather in the nation’s capital to honor and celebrate the sanctity of life.

The 2025 National Celebrate Life Weekend commemorates the third anniversary of the historic Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. The three-day conference includes a fundraising gala, and a rally with a mission is to celebrate, collaborate, and strategize to protect preborn children. The gala raises needed funds to continue the mission. The National Celebrate Life Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood is Saturday, June 28th at 10:00am on Capitol Hill. The location will be provided upon registration. The rally includes a Diaper Drive to collect 400,000 diapers to honor babies’ lives that Planned Parenthood will end this year. These diapers will be distributed to mothers who chose life!

“Patriot Mobile is so committed to protecting preborn children, that the Sanctity of Life is one of our four pillars of giving,” said Patriot Mobile’s Chief Communications Officer Leigh Wambsganss. “Our mission is to grow the pro-love movement so that women in crisis pregnancies have the resources they need and abortion becomes unthinkable in our culture.”

“Patriot Mobile puts prayer into action by standing boldly for women and their babies,” said Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins. “We are deeply grateful for their sponsorship of this event. As the largest pro-life youth organization in the world, Students for Life is blessed to have the ongoing support of a company so committed to life.”

In answer to an overwhelming call for unity “for such a time as this,” the Pro-Life Women’s Conference and National Sidewalk Advocacy Conference have combined to create this National Celebrate Life Weekend. The lineup of speakers include an impressive list of pro-life champions like Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins, Women’s Rights Advocate Riley Gaines, and Sidewalk Advocates for Life President and CEO Lauren Muzyka, to name just a few.

Sign up now to attend the conference, gala and/or rally or donate to the Diaper Drive at https://celebratelifeweekend.com. Media interested in covering the event and would like to receive a press pass, please contact media@studentsforlife.org.

About Patriot Mobile - Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile contributes a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For information go to patriotmobile.com or call (972)-PATRIOT.

Patriot Mobile media@patriotmobile.com

