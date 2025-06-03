ORBCOMM® launches CrewView to enable smart containers to fill the last gap in end-to-end visibility while at sea

CrewView is the latest module to be added to ORBCOMM’s suite of supply chain insights, products and service offerings for shipping lines

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM today announced the launch of CrewView, an onboard visibility solution that enables crews to monitor and manage smart refrigerated and dry containers in real time while in transit. Designed to close the visibility gap at sea, CrewView enables early detection of container issues such as temperature deviations and power failures, helping crews take faster action to protect cargo and maintain operational continuity.

“CrewView solves a critical blind spot in end-to-end container monitoring and management,” says Sameer Agrawal, ORBCOMM’s CEO. “By automating monitoring tasks, detecting issues early and enabling data-driven decisions, CrewView optimizes crew efficiency, helps to reduce cargo spoilage, enhances crew safety and provides visibility and transparency for customers—both onboard and onshore.”

With CrewView, vessel crews receive instant SMS alarm notifications on their mobile devices from ORBCOMM-enabled smart containers, providing continuous visibility that doesn’t require satellite connectivity. Vessel-to-shore data transmission ensures onshore monitoring. Container loading and stowage information automatically displays interactive bay, row and tier maps in the ORBCOMM Maritime platform. APIs allow seamless data exchange with third-party platforms and enable alerting from third-party devices.

CrewView represents a critical step forward in ORBCOMM’s broader mission to digitalize the end-to-end smart container journey—at port, at sea and on land. As the global demand for high-value, temperature-sensitive cargo grows, CrewView ensures that vessels are fully integrated into the visibility chain, closing a critical gap in maritime operations.

CrewView has been successfully piloted across multiple global shipping lines, delivering measurable improvements in onboard response time and cargo security. CrewView builds upon solutions from Vobal Technologies, LLC, which ORBCOMM acquired assets from in May 2025. “We have been actively using this technology as a partner for the last 10 years,” said Agrawal. “With smart containers becoming the industry standard, we decided it was time to own the core technology and strengthen our maritime portfolio.”

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a global leader in industrial IoT, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to the world’s most critical operations. With 30 years of innovation and more than 2.4 million connected devices, we transform data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience and sustainability. Serving customers that include the world’s largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking fleets, cold-chain transportation fleets and a global network of IoT solution provider partners, ORBCOMM is where IoT powers asset intelligence.

ORBCOMM media contact

Lina Paerez

SVP of Global Marketing and Communications

+1 613.875.1485

paerez.lina@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e56e8c7d-e35d-4b20-8335-8a947fbcc1ba

CrewView A screenshot of the ORBCOMM CrewView BayView interface.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.