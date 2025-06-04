Global Film And Video Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Film And Video Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueled by dynamic global trends such as increasing internet penetration, enlarging television channel numbers, rising tme technology, media and entertainment mergers, world population growth, rapid urbanization and burgeoning economies in emerging markets, the film and video market size has seen remarkable growth in recent years. It is expected to ramp up from $308.47 billion in 2024 to a substantial $328.49 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Film And Video Market Size?

This vigorous expansion will not stagnate but surge with increasing momentum in the upcoming years. Propelled by escalating video demand, the stark rise of social media platforms, the powerful force of digitization, and burgeoning mobile video viewing, the film and video market size is projected to reach an awe-inspiring $417.99 billion in 2029, accruing a CAGR of 6.2%.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Film And Video Market?

Groundbreaking trends such as autonomous drones aiding film and video production, 3D previsualization, motion capture technology, launch of 4K technologies, and flourishing of streaming and on-demand platforms further accelerate market growth.

Meanwhile, mobile video viewing has skyrocketed and is poised to soar even higher during the forecast period, influencing market growth profoundly. The rapid increase in internet penetration and smartphone usage has led to a dramatic surge in mobile video consumption. Critically, as reported by Marketsplash, a US company offering digital marketing, design, and online publication services, an astonishing 3 billion online users, on average, viewed or watched video content monthly in 2022. Remarkably, 90% of all video views are attributed to mobile devices.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Film And Video Market Landscape?

Revolutionary advancements by key industry players also bolster market growth substantially. Stellar industry leaders such as The Walt Disney Company, WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC, Comcast Corporation, Paramount Global, Vivendi SA, Sony Corporation, Financière de l’Odet, ITV Plc, Lions Gate Entertainment, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC, CCCFilms, and Nice Films innovate groundbreaking products like pro camera platforms to satiate and exceed their consumers' evolving needs.

How Is The Global Film And Video Market Segmented?

This comprehensive report presents a detailed market segmentation, including:

- By Type: Film And Video Production, Film And Video Distribution, Post-Production Services, Film And Video Theatres, Other Film And Video Industries

- By Genre: Action, Horror, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Others

- By Application: Film Company, Film Studio, Other Applications

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Film And Video Market?

A crucial geographical insight reveals that North America was the largest player in the film and video market in 2024, with Africa predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report explores diverse regions inclusive of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

