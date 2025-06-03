Deputy Ministers Seiso Mohai and Mkhuleko Hlengwa conduct frontline oversight visit to Richards Bay, Durban Ports and N2 Transport Corridor, 5 to 6 Jun
As part of government’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and efficient service delivery, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, together with the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, will conduct a Frontline Oversight Monitoring Visit to the Ports of Richards Bay and Durban, as well as the N2 transport corridor, from 05 to 06 June 2025.
This oversight visit follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address, which reaffirmed the strategic importance of modernising South Africa’s logistics infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and job creation.
The visit will focus on:
- Assessing the functionality, resourcing, and efficiency of the Ports of Richards Bay and Durban.
- Engaging with stakeholders, including Transnet, on the implementation of upgrades such as new cranes and port equipment.
- Monitoring truck congestion and freight movement challenges along the N2 Road, with the aim of identifying practical short and long-term interventions.
- Strengthening interdepartmental collaboration to improve outcomes in infrastructure delivery and economic efficiency.
The oversight monitoring forms part of Department of Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation’s (DPME) mandate to evaluate the implementation of government priorities and programmes, and to propose solutions that improve the lives of all South Africans.
Deputy Minister Mohai and Deputy Minister Hlengwa will be joined by the following dignitaries and stakeholders:
- Premier of KwaZulu-Natal: Mr Thami Ntuli
- MEC for KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs: Rev. Musa Zondi
- Executive Mayor, Umhlathuze Local Municipality: Cllr Xolani Mngwezi
- Mayor of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality: Cllr Cyril Xaba
- Mayor of King Cetshwayo District: Cllr S. Dlamini
- Chief Executive Officer, Transnet: Ms Michelle Phillips
- Chief Executive Officer, SANRAL: Mr Demana Demana
The visit will be conducted as follows:
Day 1: 05 June 2025
Location: Port of Richards Bay and N2 Highway
Time: 09h30 -15h00
Day 2: 06 June 2025
Location: Port of Durban
Time: 09h30 – 13h30
For enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, please contact:
Mr Thomas Nkosi
Chief Director: Strategy & Communications
E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za
Cell: 079 907 9016
