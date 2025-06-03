Emerging Markets Report: Shedding Some Light

A Recent Update from Light AI Gives Readers a Road Map for the Future

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While there are no crystal balls in modern financial markets there are the words of those who know more, who share from the inside out the state of affairs inside a public company and speak to its future.

One would think the word “public” in the descriptor for traded company would compel such disclosures, more transmissions to the markets about what’s happening and bold dreams for the moments to come. Sadly, such missives are more rare than what we as watchers of the market would like to see making a recent press release from Light AI Inc. (OTCQB: OHCFF) (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) a global healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic and wellness solutions, a most welcomed offering.

But you see, this welcome news is made more interesting because, well, the Company is more interesting than most as it is positioned at the intersection of two rapidly expanding markets, Healthcare and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Both industries are forecast to enjoy rapid expansion, Healthcare driven primarily be an aging population, and AI, well, because it seems as if it just might be used in nearly every industry in some form or fashion in the days and decades to come.

If you don’t believe this to be true, cut bait now and go look for that aforementioned crystal ball.

If you concur as we do then spend a couple paragraphs to find out a little more about Light AI and what it just told the market.

In a release just before Valentine’s Day, Light AI posted a business update that essentially takes us inside the boardroom, on the white board, and maybe, a just a little bit inside the CEO’s head.

It’s chock full of good news, the Company’s critical AI mature algorithm is exceeding expectations, so much so that the process integrating into professional and wellness vertical has been expedited.

For us, that sure sounds like it could be a path to potential revenue.

The Company also points to product validation efforts that suggest a mindfulness in their offering. French author Voltaire famously said, “With great power comes great responsibility,” which might well be the front bumper sticker for an AI industry that many view with dual quantums of enthusiasm and caution.

But quite notably, the report ends with an update on the Company’s efforts on the African continent.

A cut and paste is warranted:

The Company anticipates partnering with Tech Care For All (“TC4A”) to roll out the Company’s platform to the LMIC market, initially focusing on Africa. TC4A is a social impact company whose goal is to accelerate digital health in Africa and Asia to improve health outcomes in underserved communities. TC4A developed and operates a global medical learning platform targeting healthcare professionals in LMIC markets. This partnership will allow the Company platform to be introduced as a screening tool in markets that do not require the FDA approval, enabling the Company to seek a path to near-term revenue. The first phase of the project involves conducting a pilot go-to-market study to assess the clinical efficacy, clinical pathways, use cases, economics, reimbursement and subscription models and cloud infrastructure needs and deployment strategies in four initial countries – Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa, with a plan to subsequently roll out the technology in such countries. Assuming the successful conclusion of the first phase market study, the Company’s intention is to use the results of the pilot study to design go-to market strategies and roll out the technology in 16 additional African countries. Assuming the successful conclusion of the second phase roll out, the Company’s intention would be to launch a diagnostic offering, through global distributions partners, based on the technology in these countries following receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The Company anticipates that smartphones will be supplied to practitioners by TC4A agents on behalf of the Company.

Following the completion of the market landscape analysis in Africa, the Company and TC4A are exploring a similar analysis for the Indian market, with the potential for TC4A to manage licensing and regulations on a country-by-country basis.

Timely detection of GAS at the point of care has the potential to generate material financial savings for healthcare payers. Implementing the Company’s smartphone-based tool for GAS in Africa and LMIC markets could yield a substantial dollar saving by reducing the need for in-clinic testing and minimizing the expensive treatment costs associated with untreated cases. Additionally, early intervention can prevent indirect costs related to productivity losses, estimated to be a significant economic strain on families, who often rely on income from daily work to meet essential needs.

First off, we love that the Company is looking to bring high tech health care innovation to a continent too often ignored by the most avant garde of technology. And we love the scale that Africa presents and that the release uses the phrase “across Africa” to describe the opportunity.

Updates about Light AI’s African efforts will be most welcomed.

All-in-all, the update is an impressive assemblage of good news for the Company and a reason to keep their news feed on the proverbial radar.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/alerts/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by Light AI Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Forward-Looking Statements

This article contains forward-looking statements about Light AI Inc., which are identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," and "project." These statements reflect current views regarding company performance, business goals, healthcare market expectations, and intellectual property development. The statements are based on current business and market expectations. However, they involve various risks and uncertainties, including potential delays, financial difficulties, operational challenges, and problems protecting intellectual property. Additional risks include possible regulatory approval delays, market disruptions, personnel issues, and competitive pressures. Given these risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ significantly from what is described in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which are only valid as of the article's publication date and we undertake no obligation to update.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway: maggie@emergingmarketsconsulting.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.