A New Era for the Canada-U.S. Relationship

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Empire Club of Canada, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Canada (AmCham Canada), will host a special event “A New Era of the Canada-U.S. Relationship” with the Honorable Pete Hoekstra, the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

Ambassador Hoekstra’s remarks will address current affairs, including trade and security, while also reflecting on how to build on the long tradition of cooperation and friendship between Canada and the United States.

Following his remarks, Ambassador Hoekstra will be joined by The Honourable Lisa Raitt, Vice-Chair of Global Investment Banking at CIBC Capital Markets and former deputy leader of the Conservative Party, for a candid fireside chat.

Hoekstra and Raitt will discuss the U.S.-Canada relationship following the elections of their nations’ respective political leaders, Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump, and how the two countries move forward in a new era. With billions of dollars in goods and services moving between the two countries daily, the Canada-U.S. relationship stands as one of the most economically and strategically important in the world.

“At a pivotal moment in our shared history, the Empire Club of Canada is honoured to welcome Ambassador Hoekstra for his first major address in Toronto. This dialogue marks an important opportunity to engage Canada’s business community as the enduring Canada-U.S. relationship enters a new era.”

— Jenna Donelson, Chair of the Board of Directors, Empire Club of Canada

“Canada and the United States share a unique and deeply rooted partnership that continues to drive prosperity and stability on both sides of the border. Ambassador Hoekstra’s address at the Empire Club offers an important opportunity for Canadians to hear firsthand insights on the future of this vital relationship and the role it plays in shaping our shared economic outlook.”

— David Olsen, National Chair, Toronto-GTA Chapter Chair, AmCham

About the Empire Club of Canada



Established in 1903, the Empire Club of Canada, a non-profit organization, is celebrating its 121st Season. As Canada's go-to forum for conversations that matter, the Empire Club produces more than 40 thought leadership events annually that connect people to ideas and each other.

About the American Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Canada



The American Chamber of Commerce in Canada (AmCham Canada) is a private, non-profit, membership organization that promotes the two-way flow of trade, goods, services and investment between Canada and the United States.

AmCham Canada with seven chapters located throughout Canada is committed to promoting trade opportunities, advancing economic growth, and facilitating the mobility of people, goods and services across the longest undefended border in the world. AmCham Canada continually strives to promote and foster a positive climate for commerce, trade and investment between the United States and Canada, as well as positive working environment among the businesspeople and professional who facilitate and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

AmCham Canada is a proud member of the United States Chamber of Commerce, the largest global and international business organization in the world. With affiliates located in over 112 countries, the U.S. Chamber is recognized around the globe as a business leader for trade and commerce from the United States.

