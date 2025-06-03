Monopar Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

WILMETTE, Ill., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (“Monopar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, with automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, after the close of U.S. equity markets on June 27, 2025. The inclusion follows the initial announcement on Friday, May 23, and the subsequent update on Friday, May 30, 2025, in connection with the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. Indexes.

The Russell 2000® Index tracks the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index – a market capitalization-weighted equity index representing the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks. Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index also leads to automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes. Membership remains in effect for one year until the next reconstitution.

Russell U.S. Indexes, provided by FTSE Russell, are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as benchmarks for active and passive investment strategies. As of May 2025, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. Indexes.

“This is an important milestone for Monopar and reflects the significant transformation and growth we have experienced over the past year,” said Quan Vu, Monopar’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are honored to be joining the Russell U.S. Indexes, an achievement driven largely by the growing recognition of our late-stage ALXN1840 drug candidate for Wilson disease.”

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index and the annual reconstitution, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharmaceutical programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to the regulatory process that Monopar intends to initiate related to ALXN1840 and the outcome thereof; the rate of market acceptance and competitiveness in terms of pricing, efficacy and safety, of any products for which Monopar receives marketing approval, and Monopar’s ability to competitively market any such products as compared to larger pharmaceutical firms; Monopar’s ability to raise sufficient funds in order for the Company to support continued preclinical, clinical, regulatory, precommercial and commercial development of its programs and to make contractual milestone payments, as well as its ability to further raise additional funds in the future to support any existing or future product candidate programs through completion of clinical trials, the approval processes and, if applicable, commercialization; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of imaging agents and therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.



CONTACT:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Investor Relations

Quan Vu

Chief Financial Officer

vu@monopartx.com

Follow Monopar on social media for updates:

X: @MonoparTx LinkedIn: Monopar Therapeutics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.