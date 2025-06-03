I-Mab to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series, being held virtually on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The discussion will cover a general overview of the Claudin 18.2 landscape as a validated therapeutic target for gastric cancers. The session will also offer a particular focus on givastomig, a potential best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody that is being developed in Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. The Phase 1 dose escalation study of givastomig in combination with immunochemotherapy has been selected for a Mini Oral presentation at the ESMO GI Cancers Congress, scheduled for July 2, 2025.

Conference details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home with I-Mab”

Format: Fireside Chat

Moderator: Andres Maldonado, PhD, Senior Analyst, H.C. Wainwright

I-Mab Speakers:

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM ET

Webcast Link: Register here

The webcast of the event will be accessible from News & Events page of the I-Mab website for 90 days.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers, with additional potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig was observed to maintain a strong tumor-binding property and anti-tumor activity, attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction with Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

For more information, please visit www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “believes”, “designed to”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “potential”, “estimates”, “confident”, and similar terms or the negative thereof. I-Mab may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s pipeline and clinical development of I-Mab’s drug candidates, including givastomig; the projected advancement of the Company’s portfolio and anticipated milestones and related timing; the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of data from ongoing and future clinical trials the timing and progress of studies and trials (including with respect to patient enrollment); the potential benefits of givastomig; and the availability of data and information from ongoing studies and trials. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: I-Mab’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may or may not support further development or New Drug Application/Biologics License Application (NDA/BLA) approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab’s drug candidates; I-Mab’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; and I-Mab’s limited operating history and I-Mab’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in I-Mab’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025, as well as the discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

IR@imabbio.com

