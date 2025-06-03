Entrada Therapeutics Appoints Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced the appointment of Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Radhakrishnan join the Board at this time of tremendous clinical momentum at Entrada, led by the continued advancement of our Duchenne muscular dystrophy franchise. Dr. Radhakrishnan’s deep and meaningful experience in global drug development will be invaluable as we quickly advance our novel Duchenne programs into multiple patient-focused clinical trials throughout this year,” said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Entrada as it advances its clinical-stage portfolio of Duchenne therapies and its growing pipeline of novel approaches for devastating diseases,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan. “The promising Phase 1 safety and target engagement data, along with the urgent need for new treatments, reinforce the potential of Entrada’s approach to change the lives of people living with Duchenne. I look forward to working with Dipal and the Board to help bring this new class of intracellular therapies to patients and families affected by Duchenne and other serious illnesses.”

Since August 2024, Dr. Radhakrishnan has served as Executive Partner at Sofinnova Investments, a European venture capital firm focused on life sciences. At Sofinnova Investments, Dr. Radhakrishnan leads in-depth diligence across clinical-ready assets in multiple therapeutic areas and provides expertise to portfolio companies in areas including product development and commercialization. From January 2020 to March 2024, Dr. Radhakrishnan served as Group Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) where she was responsible for the worldwide medical function. Prior to Biogen, she served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Medical, Primary Care Business Unit at Sanofi. Previously, she held several leadership roles at Bioverativ (acquired by Sanofi), Bristol Myers Squibb, UnitedHealth Group and Cephalon (acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals). Dr. Radhakrishnan received her M.D. in Internal Medicine with honors from the People’s Friendship University in Moscow, Russia, as well as a Master's degree in the Russian language.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA- and protein-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and ocular diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

