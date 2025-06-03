VEON and Engro Corporation Complete Pioneering Infrastructure Partnership in Pakistan

Islamabad and Dubai, June 3, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or “the Company”), announces that it has successfully closed the partnership for the pooling and management of telecommunications infrastructure assets in Pakistan with Engro Corporation Limited (“Engro Corp”).

VEON’s infrastructure assets housed under Deodar (Private) Limited have now vested into Engro Connect, a subsidiary of Engro Corp. VEON’s digital operator Jazz will continue to lease Deodar’s extensive infrastructure for the provision of nationwide mobile voice and data services under a long-term partnership agreement.

"Completion of this partnership marks another milestone in the execution of our asset-light strategy. Thanks to the visionary approach of Pakistani authorities, which enabled the successful completion of this partnership, Jazz can now further accelerate its transformation into a services company, with a connectivity-powered digital portfolio spanning financial services, entertainment, healthcare, and enterprise services for both consumers and businesses. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Engro Corp and to contributing to our shared mission of strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Chairman of Jazz Board.

The scheme of arrangement was completed at an enterprise value of USD 562.7 million. The partnership, which was originally announced on December 5, 2024, obtained regulatory approvals in May 2025.

About VEON

VEON is a Nasdaq-listed digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

About Jazz

Jazz is Pakistan’s leading digital operator with over 71.5 million cellular subscribers and 73 million MAUs of digital services as of Q4 2024. Jazz offers the most extensive portfolio of digital services in Pakistan, including JazzCash, the country’s leading fintech; Garaj, the largest onshore cloud and cybersecurity platform; and Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform.

About Engro Corporation Limited

Engro Corporation is a diversified Pakistani conglomerate that strives to solve pressing issues through its portfolio of businesses. It has developed businesses across the verticals of energy and related infrastructure, petrochemicals, food and agriculture, telecommunication infrastructure, and international trading, over a period of 50+ years. Many of these pioneering businesses have been established in collaboration with global partners including IFC, Royal Vopak, Royal FrieslandCampina, CMEC and others. To learn more about Engro Corporation, please visit www.engrocorporation.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s investment plans, digital products, business plans and commercial partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communications

pr@veon.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.