Legal Claim Assistant Highlights Ongoing Concerns About PFAS Contamination on U.S. Military Bases

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Claim Assistant is raising awareness about ongoing PFAS contamination issues on U.S. military bases and the potential long-term health implications for veterans and civilian personnel. According to data from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), over 700 military installations have confirmed or suspected PFAS contamination in drinking water, groundwater, or soil.PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemicals used in industrial products, including aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), which has historically been utilized by the military for firefighting and emergency training exercises.“PFAS contamination on military bases continues to affect both service members and nearby communities,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “Our goal is to ensure that those affected understand the available legal resources.”Confirmed PFAS Use and ContaminationThe U.S. Department of Defense has publicly acknowledged the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam at hundreds of installations across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. As outlined in the DoD’s PFAS site tracking reports, efforts to investigate and remediate contamination are ongoing, but many former service members may be unaware of their past exposure.The Environmental Working Group (EWG) and other public health organizations have published interactive maps and datasets showing PFAS detection at military sites across the country. These findings have prompted federal and state-level responses, including water monitoring and replacement foam initiatives.Health Concerns and Ongoing ResearchScientific literature has explored potential health outcomes associated with long-term PFAS exposure. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have identified associations between PFAS and several medical conditions, including:- Kidney and testicular cancer- Thyroid disease- Liver damage- Immune system effects- Reproductive and developmental outcomesFor further information, see the EPA’s PFAS Research Overview and the National Academies’ 2022 report on PFAS exposure guidelines.Legal Referral Services AvailableLegal Claim Assistant offers informational resources and connects affected individuals with law firms experienced in toxic exposure and military environmental claims. Individuals who served or worked on bases later identified as PFAS-contaminated may be eligible for legal case evaluations—particularly if they have been diagnosed with qualifying health conditions.“We encourage veterans and civilians with relevant diagnoses to explore their legal options, especially if they lived or worked on one of the bases identified by the DoD,” Miller adds.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a nationwide referral platform that connects individuals affected by environmental exposure and product-related harm with law firms across the United States. The organization offers free case evaluations and access to attorneys focused on toxic tort and environmental litigation 📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistantnicky@legalclaimassistant.comNicky de Man+1 888-651-1065

