Power MOSFET (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Global Power MOSFET Market Forecast To Reach $11.47 Billion By 2029 With 7.3% Annual Growth

It will grow to $11.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034



The Power MOSFET market has seen impressive growth in recent years, and it's projected to continue this momentum into the next few years. In fact, estimates point to the market growing from $8.08 billion in 2024 to $8.65 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Power MOSFET Market Size?

Looking ahead, the Power MOSFET market is projected to grow to $11.47 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is largely attributed to factors like the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy, the expansion of 5G networks and IoT devices, the increasing demand for power management in data centers, and the industrial automation growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12208&type=smp

What's Been Driving The Power Mosfet Market's Growth?

Key drivers behind the market expansion include the proliferation of electronics in consumer devices, the growth in power electronics applications, an increasing need for energy-efficient devices, an expanding automotive industry, and the evolving telecommunications infrastructure.

One noteworthy segment projected to fuel the growth of the Power MOSFET market is electric vehicles. These vehicles use electrical energy stored in batteries or other energy storage devices to power one or more electric motors. In an electric vehicle's inverter system, Power MOSFETs are widely incorporated to transform the battery's DC power into AC power that powers the electric motor.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Power MOSFET Market Landscape?

Bear in mind that the growth and expansion of the power MOSFET market is primarily driven by key companies like Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and STMicroelectronics NV.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-mosfet-metal-oxide-semiconductor-field-effect-transistor-global-market-report

What's Contributing To The Competitive Edge Of The Power MOSFET Market?

These major players have been focusing on enhancing power efficiency, switching speed, and thermal performance through innovative technological advancements for high-power applications like gallium nitride GaN technology.

Major trends impacting the forecast period include miniaturization of power MOSFETs, integration of advanced packaging technologies, development of wide-bandgap power MOSFETs, increasing use of gallium nitride GaN and silicon carbide SiC, and the adoption of advanced gate driver technologies.



How Is the Global Power MOSFET Market Segmented?

The power MOSFET market is further segmented:

1 By Type: Depletion Mode Power MOSFET, Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET

2 By Power Rate: High Power, Medium Power, Low Power

3 By Application: Energy And Power, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Inverter And UPS, Industrial, Other Applications

Sub-segments:

1 By Depletion Mode Power MOSFET: N-Channel Depletion Mode MOSFET, P-Channel Depletion Mode MOSFET

2 By Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET: N-Channel Enhancement Mode MOSFET, P-Channel Enhancement Mode MOSFET

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Power MOSFET Market?

In terms of regional distribution in 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest player in the power MOSFET market. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period with the report covering regions from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, to Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports -

Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-other-electronic-component-global-market-report

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-related-devices-global-market-report

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-assembly-and-packaging-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with 15000+ reports from 27 industries and spanning over 60+ geographies, has built a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Using 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it can help you stay ahead of the curve.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.