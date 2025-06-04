Quinoa Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Quinoa Market Report 2025: Trends, Drivers & Regional Insights with Forecasts and Analysis Through 2034

It will grow to $187.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, there has been a rapid growth in the quinoa market size, soaring from $112.72 billion in 2024 to an estimated $125.21 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%.

What Are The Key Factors Behind This Historical Growth?

The spike in health and wellness trends, an increased awareness of quinoa benefits, a rise in vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, an expanding gluten-free food market, and the versatility and culinary diversity of quinoa have all contributed to this significant quinoa market expansion.

Thinking About The Market Size Going Forward, What Does The Future Hold For The Global Quinoa Market?

The quinoa market size is expected to grow further, reaching $187.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The continued focus on healthy eating, sustainable and ethical food choices, the rising demand for plant-based proteins, the exploration of ancient and traditional foods, and the influence of global cuisine and cross-cultural factors underpin this forecasted growth. Other key trends within the forecast period include sustainable and fair trade practices, innovations in quinoa-based snack formats, the use of quinoa flour for gluten-free baking, the incorporation of quinoa for its functional food and nutritional benefits, and collaborations and partnerships in the supply chain.

But What Will Be The Driving Factor For Future Quinoa Market Growth?

The increasing demand for processed foods is anticipated to propel the growth of the quinoa market going forward. Processed foods, which embody food items that have gone through deliberate changes to their natural state through preparation, preservation, cooking, and packaging methods, utilize quinoa as a nutrient-dense superfood. Quinoa provides essential amino acids, fiber, vitamins, and minerals that are gluten-free and complete proteins.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Making A Mark In The Quinoa Market?

Major companies operating in the quinoa market include General Mills Inc., Ardent Mills LLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Quinoa International Corp, Grain Millers Inc., Morning Foods Ltd., The British Quinoa Company, Hancock Seed Company, Andean Valley SA, Alter Eco Americas Inc., Heritage Harvest Seed, Andean Naturals Inc., Victory Seed Company, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd., Inca Organics, Quinoa Foods Company, Irupana Andean Organic Food S.A., Territorial Seed Company, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, Keen One Foods LLC, Adaptive Seeds, Agrophilia, ComRural S.R.L., Quinoabol S.R.L., Inca Health Organic SAC, Mewar Impex, European Quinoa Group, The Real Seed Collection Ltd.

Looking At The Quinoa Market Holistically, How Is It Segmented?

The quinoa market is segmented by type into organic and inorganic, by application into food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and other applications, and by end-user into ingredient and packed food. Organic quinoa is further bifurcated into whole grain organic quinoa, organic quinoa flakes, and organic quinoa flour.

In Terms Of Geographical Reach, Which Region Dominates The Global Quinoa Market?

As of 2024, South America was the largest region in the quinoa market. However, this extensive report also covers other essential regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa.

