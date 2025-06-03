Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa launches 2025 Winter Initiation Season in Bloemfontein

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, officially launched the 2025 Winter Customary Initiation Season on 31 May 2025 in Bloemfontein, Free State. Under the theme “Mabaye Bephila, Babuye Bephila”, the launch underscored the collective duty to safeguard the lives and dignity of all initiates throughout the season.

In his opening remarks, Minister Hlabisa conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Olerato Mongale, acknowledging the profound sorrow of her loss and urging decisive action to prevent similar tragedies in future.

The Minister was joined by Deputy Minister of COGTA, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe; Chairperson of the South African Majesties Forum, His Majesty King Makhosoke II Mabhena; Chairperson of the National Initiation Coordinating Committee, Ikosi V.W. Mahlangu; Free State MEC for COGTA, Mr. Saki Mokoena; and representatives from the National and Provincial Houses of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, as well as Initiation Oversight Coordinating Committees at both national and provincial levels.

This year’s campaign follows the deeply distressing 2024 season, during which 94 young lives were lost and 11 individuals suffered amputations due to unsafe initiation practices—incidents that were especially prevalent in the Eastern Cape and Free State. Minister Hlabisa reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the full enforcement of the Customary Initiation Act, 2021 (Act No. 2 of 2021), which establishes a comprehensive legal framework aimed at safeguarding initiates and preserving the cultural sanctity of the practice. The Minister further outlined the strategic measures for the 2025 initiation season as follows:

Mandatory registration and verification of initiation schools

Thorough medical screening of all initiates

Rigorous training and vetting of traditional surgeons and caregivers

Deployment of monitoring units and emergency response services

Strict enforcement of health protocols to mitigate risks such as dehydration and hypothermia

Moreover, Minister Hlabisa stated that CoGTA will work in close collaboration with various government departments to ensure a smooth and well-managed initiation season. He further noted that these efforts will support effective service delivery and strengthen community engagement throughout this important period. In this regard, the Minister outlined the specific roles and contributions of key government departments in ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the season:

The Department of Health will oversee clinical support and medical assessments

The Department of Basic Education will monitor learner participation and assist in family engagement

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will enforce compliance and close down illegal initiation schools

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will pursue legal recourse where violations occur

Provincial CoGTA departments will facilitate coordination, oversight, and sustained community involvement

Delivering a resolute warning to legal initiation schools, the Minister stated: “Registration does not exempt anyone from accountability. Any school that contravenes the law, disregards safety regulations or endangers lives will be closed without hesitation, the law is unequivocal and applies to all.”

He urged parents, traditional leaders, and community members to remain vigilant and report any signs of abuse, misconduct, or non-compliance, and to work closely with the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees to ensure a season rooted in legality and respect for life. Expressions of support from various stakeholders echoed a unified resolve to protect and uphold initiation as a sacred and life-affirming cultural rite.

In conclusion, Minister Hlabisa extended a heartfelt call for unity, accountability, and collective responsibility across all sectors of society. He urged all stakeholders—including government institutions, traditional leaders, initiation practitioners, community members, civil society organizations, families, and the media—to work collaboratively to ensure a safe, dignified, and culturally respectful initiation season. “Let us walk this journey together—government, communities, families, traditional leaders, practitioners, and all concerned stakeholders—so that every initiate not only returns alive, but returns dignified, honoured, and whole.”

