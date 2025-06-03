Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli leads blanket donation programme for elderly residents in Cape Town, 3 Jun

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will tomorrow Tuesday, 3 June 2025, lead a blanket donation programme for elderly residents at Nomwabisi Seniors Club in Cape Town.

This community outreach initiative forms part of the government's efforts to support vulnerable groups during the winter season and promote dignity and care for older persons.

The donation drive is supported by partners in the public and private sector, who have generously contributed blankets to help keep elderly citizens warm and comfortable.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Time: 13:00 - 15:00

Venue: Nomwabisi Seniors Club, Cape Town

RSVP: Mandisa Mbele 082 580 2213 MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za

The Deputy Minister will spend time with the senior citizens, and oversee the distribution of donated blankets.

The event will also highlight the importance of intergenerational solidarity and the role of government and civil society in improving the wellbeing of the elderly.

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za

