Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,111 in the last 365 days.

North West Legislature holds MFMA Public Hearings with Matlosana Local Municipality, 4 Jun

North West Legislature SCOPA to hold MFMA Public Hearings with Matlosana Local Municipality to account on R1,1 billion unauthorised expenditure and other local municipalities over 2023/24 audit outcomes

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Municipal Finance Management Act public hearings with the Matlosana Local Municipality to account on the R1,1 billion unauthorised expenditure incurred on the 2023/24 financial year. According to the 2023/24 audit report, the unauthorised expenditure was as a result of overspending of budget.

The Committee will also meet with Lekwa Teemane local municipality which has notably been receiving Disclaimer Audit Opinions; JB Marks and  Maquassi Hills local municipalities over the 2023/24 audit outcomes and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The MFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 04 June 2025  

Time:  09h00 – 11h00 JB Marks Local Municipality
 11h00 – 13h00 Lekwa Teemane Local Municipality 
 13h30 – 15h30 Maquassi Hills Local Municipality 
 15h30 – 17h00 Matlosana Local Municipality    

Venue: City of Matlosana Municipal Chamber, Klerksdorp  

Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North West Legislature holds MFMA Public Hearings with Matlosana Local Municipality, 4 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more