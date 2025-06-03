North West Legislature holds MFMA Public Hearings with Matlosana Local Municipality, 4 Jun

North West Legislature SCOPA to hold MFMA Public Hearings with Matlosana Local Municipality to account on R1,1 billion unauthorised expenditure and other local municipalities over 2023/24 audit outcomes

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Municipal Finance Management Act public hearings with the Matlosana Local Municipality to account on the R1,1 billion unauthorised expenditure incurred on the 2023/24 financial year. According to the 2023/24 audit report, the unauthorised expenditure was as a result of overspending of budget.

The Committee will also meet with Lekwa Teemane local municipality which has notably been receiving Disclaimer Audit Opinions; JB Marks and Maquassi Hills local municipalities over the 2023/24 audit outcomes and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The MFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 04 June 2025

Time: 09h00 – 11h00 JB Marks Local Municipality

11h00 – 13h00 Lekwa Teemane Local Municipality

13h30 – 15h30 Maquassi Hills Local Municipality

15h30 – 17h00 Matlosana Local Municipality

Venue: City of Matlosana Municipal Chamber, Klerksdorp

Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.