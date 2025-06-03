Kast Media Hires Matty Staudt as CEO

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kast is pleased to announce the appointment of Matty Staudt as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Staudt brings over two decades of experience in radio and podcasting to the role. Beginning his broadcast career at age 16, Staudt has overseen operations within the rapidly maturing industry of podcasting over the years, including Director of Content at Stitcher and Vice President of Podcast Programming at iHeart Media. Matty also founded Jam Street Media, where he produced critically acclaimed podcasts, and currently serves as Treasurer on the board of The Podcast Academy.

"This is a fresh start for Kast.” said Staudt. “I’m excited to help shape what comes next.”

In his new role, Staudt will focus on Kast’s operations, enhancing creator partnerships, and steering the company toward sustainable growth. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Kast emerges from restructuring and looks to exemplify a new set of standards in creator representation.

With Staudt’s appointment, founder Colin Thomson will be stepping into the role of Chief Creative Officer, with a focus on original programming, as well as intellectual property development and deployment.

“Matty brings a wealth of experience and expertise,” said Colin Thomson, founder and now Chief Creative Officer. “I’m tremendously excited to work with him in revitalizing and honing Kast’s operations moving forward.”

About Kast Media

Kast Media is a leading podcast studio and network known for premium, genre-defining original storytelling. With a slate of critically acclaimed shows, Kast blends cinematic storytelling with the immediacy of podcasting. Founded by Colin Thomson, the company has a renewed focus on transparency and long-term creator empowerment, and is building a stronger, more resilient future media ecosystem through innovative content and industry reform.

Media Contact: media@kastmedia.com www.kastmedia.com

