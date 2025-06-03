Lujo Launches Kyoto Bean Bag Collection in Ostuni by Mokum®

New Kyoto Bean Bag and Footstool in Ostuni fabric by Mokum Kyoto Bean Bag in Mokum's High Performance Ostuni Fabric

Handcrafted Luxury Bean Bags, Ottomans & Footstools for Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living Now Available in Mokum's High-Performance Ostuni Fabric

We designed the latest furniture pieces in the Kyoto range in Mokum’s Ostuni fabric to bring the same level of style and comfort you'd expect indoors to outdoor settings—without compromise.” — Warren Twisleton, Founder of Lujo.

MT MAUNGANUI, NEW ZEALAND, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lujo , the New Zealand-based brand of premium handcrafted relaxation furniture, proudly introduces the Kyoto Bean Bag Collection in Ostuni by Mokum—a sophisticated range of indoor-outdoor bean bags, ottomans, and footstools designed to bring elevated luxury to any environment. Upholstered in Mokum’s Italian-woven Ostuni fabric—a performance fabric with a soft residential feel—each piece balances performance with style, making them ideal for modern homes, patios, resorts, and hospitality spaces.Handmade in New Zealand and designed with Mokum’s Ostuni fabric, each piece of furniture is UV-resistant, nonallergenic, and chlorine- and saltwater-safe—perfect for high-use areas that blur the line between indoors and out. The removable covers are machine-washable and available in 11 versatile colorways, ranges from neutral and earthy hues to brighter summer tones.“We designed the latest furniture pieces in the Kyoto range in Mokum’s Ostuni fabric to bring the same level of style and comfort you'd expect indoors to outdoor settings—without compromise,” says Warren Twisleton, Founder of Lujo. “Mokum’s fabric aligns beautifully with our ethos of relaxed luxury, premium craftsmanship, and timeless style.”VERSATILE DESIGN MEETS TIMELESS COMFORTWith three distinct bean-filled pieces—the Kyoto XL Bean Bag, Kyoto Bean Bag Ottoman, and Kyoto Bean Bag Footstool—the collection delivers flexible seating and lounging options that work just as well in a minimalist loft as they do on a sun-drenched patio or poolside deck.Kyoto Bean Bag XL – From $1195A fresh spin on the classic bean bag, the XL model combines relaxed form with refined details to offer a spacious, sink-in experience for adults and children alike.Kyoto Ottoman – From $895Designed for sociable spaces, this round ottoman doubles as a casual table or central piece for gathering, perfect for sharing snacks and drinks in style.Kyoto Footstool – From $695Paired perfectly with the bean bag chair, the footstool creates a lounger-style set and it can also be used as a versatile side table — elegance and utility in equal measure.Lujo offers free shipping on all U.S. orders.To find out more and explore the full collection, visit www.lujoliving.com # # #About Lujo Concepts LtdLujo is a New Zealand-based company offering a refined collection of casual furniture for everyday living. Each piece is crafted to provide exceptional comfort and durability, designed to enhance both indoor and outdoor spaces. With a focus on high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship, Lujo products are enjoyed in homes, resorts, and corporate spaces worldwide. Lujo ethos centers on longevity, quality, wellness and creating luxurious spaces for relaxation. For additional details, please visit www.lujoliving.com

