Global Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers Market?

Rapid growth has been witnessed in the ecommerce and other non-store retailers market size in recent years. The sector is forecasted to grow from $4798.16 billion in 2024 to $5388.3 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%. This expansion can be traced back to several contributing factors such as increasing internet penetration, changes in consumer behavior, the rise of mobile commerce, technological advancements, and improvements in logistics and delivery infrastructure.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers Market Size?

Looking forward, the ecommerce & other non-store retailers market growth is poised for further expansion in the coming years. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching an estimated $8264.24 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 11.3%. The rise in e-commerce penetration, the emergence of omnichannel retailing, advancements in AI and personalization, sustainable business practices, and international expansion are all anticipated to drive this growth.

Emerging and continuing trends for the forecast period include the sustained growth of e-commerce, the adoption of live streaming and social commerce, the rise of direct-to-consumer DTC brands, and the integration of blockchain technology in supply chain operations.

What Is Propelling The Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers Market Growth?

An additional key growth driver for the e-commerce and other non-store retailers market is the increasing number of smartphone users. Smartphones, being the combination of cellular and mobile computing functions into a single unit, have managed to revolutionize e-commerce and non-store retail sectors. This indispensable tool offers a wealth of benefits from greater accessibility and convenience for consumers, to data-driven marketing opportunities and streamlined operational processes for retailers.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers Market Scenario?

The e-commerce and non-store retailer market extends across a vast spectrum of key industry players who actively contribute to market growth. These include Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Walmart Inc., Suning.com Group, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd., among others.

Artificial Intelligence AI has emerged as a dominant trend in the sector. Several leading companies are deploying AI to enhance customer digital shopping experiences and consequently boost their market revenue. AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to emulate human behaviour and decision-making processes.

What Is The Sectional Segmentation Of The Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers Market?

Examining market segmentation, the report sheds light on various sectors of the ecommerce and other non-store retailers market, such as:

- By Type: E-Commerce, Vending Machine Operators, Direct Selling Establishments

- By Product: Food, Clothing, Healthcare, Electronics, Other Products

- By Payment Mode: Card Payments, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, Cash Payments, Other Payment Modes

The market also has several subsegments that include various aspects of e-commerce, vending machine operators, and direct selling establishments.

What Does The Regional Landscape Of The Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers Look Like?

North America dominated the e-commerce & other non-store retailers market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific in a close second. The report thoroughly examines the state of the market across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa., along with respective key countries.

