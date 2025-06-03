Key Driver Transforming The factoring services Market 2025: Cross-Border Trade Surge Fuels Expansion Of The Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Factoring Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Growth Of The Factoring Services Market?

The robust growth in the factoring services market is expected to continue in the coming years, reaching $5.51 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2%. This substantial growth can be connected to an increase in cross-border factoring, rapid expansion and development of factoring services, increased digital platform usage, growing cross-border transactions, and the manufacturing industry's growth. Major trends that will shape the forecast period include the improvement of financial technologies, emergence of new online factoring platforms, adoption of crypto-solutions, the growing application of artificial intelligence AI, technological advancements, and the integration of supply chain finance and factoring.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Factoring Services Market?

A key driver propelling the growth of the factoring services market size lies in the uptrend of cross-border trade activities. These activities involve goods and services exchanges between residents and non-residents of different countries. The acceleration in cross-border trade activities results from technological advancements, policy changes, economic strategies, and market demands. Factoring services play a crucial role in these activities, optimizing cash flow, mitigating risks, and enabling global operation expansions by selling accounts receivable to third-party factoring companies.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Operating In The Factoring Services Market?

Prominent companies playing a key role in the factoring services market include ICBC China Limited, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Banco Santander S.A., HSBC Holdings plc, Wells Fargo & Company, BNP Paribas SA, Banco do Brasil S.A., ING Groep N.V., Barclays Bank plc, Société Générale SA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Deutsche Bank AG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, UniCredit S.p.A., Standard Chartered plc, KBC Group NV, Commerzbank AG, Banco Popular Español S.A., TCI Business Capital Inc., RTS Financial Service Inc., and Advanon AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Factoring Services Market?

These major industry players are focused on offering innovative solutions such as receivables finance to maintain their competitive edge in the market. Receivables financing refers to financial solutions that allow businesses to access funds based on their outstanding invoices or accounts receivable, improving cash flow, managing working capital, and encouraging business growth by converting receivables into immediate cash.

How Is The Factoring Services Market Segmented?

The market segmentation of the factoring services include –

1 By Type: Recourse, Non-Recourse

2 By Provider: Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions

3 By Category: Domestic, International

4 By Application: Small And Medium Enterprise SMEs, Large Enterprise

5 By End-Use: Manufacturing, Transport And Logistics, Information Technology, Healthcare, Construction, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1 By Recourse: Traditional Recourse Factoring, Invoice Discounting With Recourse

2 By Non-recourse: Non-Recourse Factoring With Credit Protection, Full-Service Non-Recourse Factoring

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Factoring Services Market?

In 2024, Europe stood as the largest region in the factoring services market. Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

