Global Zinc Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

According to the Zinc Global Market Report 2025, the zinc market size has experienced pronounced growth in recent years. From a substantial $28.82 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow to $31.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This upward trend in the historic period can be largely attributed to the increasing use of galvanization in construction, the expanding automotive industry, the proliferation of batteries and alloy production, advances in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, and the rise in metal coatings and protection.

What are the projections for the zinc market size in the coming years?

Strong growth is projected for the zinc market in the ensuing years. The market size is expected to climb to $41.76 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. Factors contributing to the growth in the forecast period include increased infrastructure and construction, renewable energy storage, the growth of electric vehicles EVs and transportation, health and wellness trends, and global economic recovery. In the forecast period, significant trends include focusing on zinc as a dietary supplement, expanding the market in developing regions, using zinc alloy in manufacturing, initiating zinc recycling efforts, and incorporating zinc in health and wellness products.

Which factors are propelling the growth of the zinc market?

One significant growth driver in the zinc market is the increase in construction activities. Construction activities consist of various tasks, processes, and procedures involved in building infrastructure, structures, or facilities. In these activities, zinc is used as a sacrificial metal, it corrodes preferentially compared to steel, protecting it from rust and thus extending its lifespan by several decades. This is essential for elements like roofing, cladding, gutters, and piping.

Who are the key industry players operating in the zinc market?

Major companies operating in the zinc market include Glencore plc, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Hechi Jinchuan Group Co. Ltd., Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co. Ltd., Vedanta Resources plc, Teck Resources Limited, Boliden AB, Korea Zinc Company Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Limited, Kaz Minerals plc, Boliden AB, Chihong Zinc & Cadmium Co. Ltd., Hudbay Minerals Inc., Jinchuan Group, Yunnan Yunxi Zinc Industry Group Co. Ltd., MMG Limited, Tevali Mining, China Nonferrous Metal Corporation, Nyrstar NV, Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corporation, and Ivanhoe Mines Limited.

What are the emerging trends in the zinc market?

A significant trend in the zinc market is the formation of partnerships by major companies to develop new products and bolster their market standing. Strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other’s strengths and resources to reap mutual benefits and success.

How is the global zinc market segmented?

The zinc market covered in this report is broadly segmented into -

1 By Type: Construction, Transport, Consumer Goods, Electrical Appliances, And General Engineering

2 By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

The market is further subdivided into -

1 By Construction: Galvanized Steel, Zinc Coatings

2 By Transport: Automotive Components, Aerospace Applications

3 By Consumer Goods: Household Appliances, Zinc-Based Batteries

4 By Electrical Appliances: Wiring And Connectors: Electronic Components

Which regions account for the largest share in the zinc market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the zinc market in 2024. This market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

