Transgene to Host Webcast on Positive TG4050 Head and Neck Cancer Data Presented at ASCO 2025

Strasbourg (France), June 3, 2025, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will host a live webcast to discuss the latest positive clinical data from its individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, TG4050, presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (see press release here).

The webcast will take place on June 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CET, and will feature Transgene’s management together with Prof. Christian Ottensmeier, MD, PhD, FRCP (University of Liverpool, La Jolla Institute for Immunology). They will discuss the new findings, the unmet medical need and the current treatment landscape and perspectives for early-stage HPV-negative head and neck cancer.

Webcast link to English language conference call:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x49uzc62

Please log in to the following link to obtain your personal telephone IDs:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId8c981041ca84dad92bb2faa73fc5344

A replay of the call will be available on the Transgene website (www.transgene.com) following the live event.

***

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company’s lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The portfolio also includes other viral-vector-based immunotherapies: TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com

Follow us on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @TransgeneSA — LinkedIn: @Transgene — Bluesky: @Transgene

Contacts

Media: Investors & Analysts: Caroline Tosch Lucie Larguier Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager Chief Financial Officer (CFO) +33 (0)3 68 33 27 38 Nadege Bartoli communication@transgene.fr Investor Relations Analyst

and Financial Communications Officer MEDiSTRAVA +33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/03 Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi investorrelations@transgene.fr + 44 (0)203 928 6900 transgene@medistrava.com





Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.