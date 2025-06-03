CBP officers seize $78K in unreported U.S. currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry seized $78,040 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency.
“Our CBP officers continue to secure our borders, and their vigilance led to this significant currency seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Outbound bulk cash seizures like these, often proceeds from illicit activity, help to further disrupt criminal enterprises by depriving them of their economic resources.”
The seizure took place on Friday, May 30, when CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a 31-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2018 BMW which was selected for a routine outbound inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered bulk U.S. currency totaling $78,040 hidden within the vehicle.
CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicle, arrested the driver, and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.