Tierra Encantada Achieves Landmark Growth Milestone, Entering Four New States

Ground-up Construction Tierra Encantada Center in Eagan, MN

The Leader in Spanish Immersion Early Education® signs nine leases year-to-date, with five in May alone

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tierra Encantada , The Leader in Spanish Immersion Early Education, is accelerating its national expansion with unprecedented momentum, signing five new leases in May and nine total so far this year. The brand is now actively growing in four new states in 2025 alone: Georgia, Colorado, Missouri, and Ohio.The latest signed locations include:Kirkwood – Atlanta, Georgia (marking Tierra’s debut in the Southeast)Wheat Ridge – Denver, ColoradoEnglewood – Denver, ColoradoWorthington – Columbus, OhioBloomington – Minnesota“This momentum is no accident - it's the result of tireless effort from an exceptional team,” said Tierra Encantada CEO Kristen Denzer. “We’ve built a brand that’s not only in high demand, but one backed by the people, tools, and systems to support rapid growth while maintaining the highest quality. I’m incredibly proud of the talent we’ve cultivated across our company and the passionate franchise partners joining us in this vision.” Tierra Encantada is more than a childcare solution - it reimagines early education. It offers full Spanish immersion starting as early as six weeks of age, immersing children in a second language during the most formative stages of brain development. Children enjoy from-scratch, globally inspired meals prepared fresh onsite each day, exposing them to diverse cultures through food. The program is anchored in a play-based curriculum that’s thoughtfully designed to nurture the whole child.As of May, the company has signed nine leases in 2025, with additional markets already in development. This strategic growth expands Tierra Encantada’s footprint into high-demand urban and suburban areas and supports its long-term vision of making immersive early education accessible across the U.S. This milestone follows Tierra Encantada’s recent recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest, underscoring the company’s disciplined, mission-driven approach to scaling both corporate and franchise locations.“This year is shaping up to be a defining chapter in Tierra’s story,” said Denzer. “With every new market we enter, we’re not just opening centers - we’re building community around language and giving families an option they can feel proud of, knowing their children are gaining a powerful advantage during the most critical years of development.”About Tierra EncantadaTierra Encantada is the leader in Spanish immersion early education. Since 2013, Tierra has offered an exceptional childcare experience for children ages 6 weeks through 6 years, emphasizing the holistic development of each child. The play-based curriculum is taught through the language of Spanish, providing children the opportunity to learn a second language similar to how they learn English, naturally through conversation and context. Tierra Encantada is the fastest growing Spanish immersion childcare brand in the United States, and has received numerous accolades including “Top New & Emerging Franchises” by Entrepreneur Magazine, “The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity” by Entrepreneur Magazine, “10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America'' by Inc Magazine, as well as Inc and Financial Time’s lists of the fastest-growing privately held companies. Tierra Encantada currently has locations in five states and is seeking qualified candidates to expand the franchise brand to select markets across the United States. For more information, visit tierraencantada.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.Press Contact: press@tierraencantada.com

