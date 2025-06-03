Colorado public health officials release additional location for potential measles exposure

Denver (June 2, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and El Paso County Public Health are notifying members of the public of an additional location for potential measles exposure as they have identified a third El Paso County resident who has tested positive for measles. The vaccinated adult was at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, May 14. The individual is recovering at home.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent infection. Locations will be updated, as necessary.



Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Single Barrel Bar And Grill

5885 Stetson Hills Blvd. #120

Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Friday, May 30

6 – 11:30 p.m. Through June 20

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you were at these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes up-to-date Colorado measles cases as they are confirmed, as well as a current list of exposure locations.

