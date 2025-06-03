Diamondback Boats Launches with State-of-the-Art Facility and Debut of the Mud Rattler

Diamondback Mud Rattler

Diamondback Boats debuts Mud Rattler mud boat, backed by 35 years of innovation, new advanced facility, and unmatched shallow-water performance.

With Diamondback Boats, we're leveraging decades of innovation to craft vessels that redefine durability, performance, and what's possible on the water.” — Bobby Fleckinger

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamondback Boats, a new venture from the renowned Diamondback Airboats, proudly announces its official launch into the rugged, surface-drive and outboard performance boating industry.Building upon over 35 years of excellence in airboat manufacturing, Diamondback Boats introduces its inaugural model, the Mud Rattler, a mud boat engineered for unparalleled performance, stability, and power in shallow water environments. This expansion is supported by a substantial investment in a new 188,000-square-foot manufacturing facility equipped with cutting-edge machinery, including a 28-foot tandem press brake and advanced CNC systems."We've always taken pride in pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the water," said Bobby Fleckinger, founder of Diamondback Airboats. "With Diamondback Boats, we're taking decades of experience and creating aluminum hull boats that will set new standards for durability and performance, and the Mud Rattler is just the beginning."The Diamondback Mud Rattler is designed to navigate the most challenging terrains, offering a rugged, lightweight solution for hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Crafted from 5086 marine-grade aluminum alloy, known for its exceptional strength and durability, the Mud Rattler ensures reliability in the harshest conditions.The launch of Diamondback Boats represents a strategic diversification for Diamondback Manufacturing, aligning with the company's vision to innovate across various marine applications. The new facility not only increases production capacity but also allows for greater customization and efficiency in meeting customer demands."Our team's dedication and craftsmanship have been the cornerstone of our success," Fleckinger added. "This expansion into mud boats is a testament to their hard work and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional products to our customers."Diamondback Boats invites dealers, distributors, and outdoor enthusiasts to explore the Mud Rattler and experience the fusion of tradition and innovation that defines the brand.About Diamondback BoatsFounded in 2025 as an extension of Diamondback Airboats, Diamondback Boats specializes in the design and production of high-performance, rugged boats. Leveraging over three decades of expertise in airboat manufacturing, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative, durable, and reliable boats for hunting, fishing, and outdoor enthusiasts. All boats are proudly made in the USA at the company's facility in Cocoa, Florida. To learn more, visit www.diamondbackboats.com . Social Media @dbboats

