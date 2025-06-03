Submit Release
A Community-Led Pathway Toward Maui’s Economic Recovery and Future

The Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced the release of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission (ERC) report, “A Community-Led Pathway Toward Maui’s Economic Recovery and Future,” which outlines strategies to address the economic challenges that linger in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

The priority projects identified in the report are community-recognized and -led, in alignment with many of the County of Maui’s long-term recovery initiatives and being implemented through partnerships with county, state and federal agencies. A couple of areas making headway include the Lahaina R-1 project envisioned to support an enhanced sustainable water system, as well as Imua Maui Community Healing, aimed to gather the West Maui community to foster ongoing wellness and healing.

The ERC’s work involved leaders from various sectors, including cultural, economic development, agricultural, healthcare, education, finance and nonprofits, alongside public sector representatives.

For more information on the Maui Economic Recovery Commission report and projects, please visit www.mauinuistrong.info/mauierc.

Photo courtesy: Mark Middleton.

