Live Whole Health #275: Connecting with balance

Do you want to find more balance in your life? Good news! Balance is not somewhere out there, it’s right here where you are. Instead of trying to find balance, we can simply connect with it. There is a beautiful and powerful sense of balance that is always unfolding within each one of us, every moment of our lives. It’s always with us, but we just have to pay attention.

It’s always been here with you

Have you found it? It is your breath. Throughout your entire life, you are breathing in and out. Each in-breath is balanced by each out-breath. Each exhalation is equally as important as each inhalation. We know this from experience. With each in-breath, we take in what we need. With each out-breath, we let go of what we don’t need, making space for what we do need.

The breath is one of many ways our body creates balance. When we take a moment to tune in and settle into our body, we can see and connect with the natural flow within our body. From there, we can make space within our body to take in what we need from the world around us. It’s an intentional way to create balance by integrating what’s inside of us and balancing it with what’s outside of us.

Join Yoga Teacher Matthew Sanford and Greater Los Angeles VA Physician Indira Subramanian where Sanford guides an intentional practice to create space in our body and mind, so that we can have more room to take in what we need. Making space by letting go, then breathing in what we need. It’s a beautiful process and state of balance.

Are you ready to create more balance?

Balance is what Whole Health is all about. Learn how to look at your life from the perspective of the Circle of Health to find areas where you may want to make some changes. Your goals can be supported by a Health and Wellness coach or Whole Health partner. Find the Whole Health team at your local VA Medical Center.