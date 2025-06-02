Province reviewing Community Living BC home sharing

CANADA, June 2 - The Province is commissioning an independent review of Community Living BC’s (CLBC) home-sharing program to ensure people are receiving the best and safest service possible.

“We want adults with developmental disabilities to live as independently as possible in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We are reviewing CLBC’s home-sharing program to ensure that changes made since 2018 are getting people the highest quality of service possible.”

Government has hired independent contractor Tamar Consultancy to assess safety in home-sharing arrangements, standards that promote quality of life, and accountability and oversight measures. The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction will convene an advisory body made up of individuals, families and service providers to provide input and advice for the contractor to inform its work and develop recommendations for the ministry.

“Community Living BC welcomes this independent review,” said Shane Simpson, chair, CLBC board. “We want to do everything we can to make sure this model is as strong as it can be, because this is about keeping people safe, and we believe the number of people supported through the home-sharing model will grow considerably. We look forward to the conclusions and any suggestions or proposals that may arise from this review, with input from the families and people who receive services funded by CLBC and our partners.”

CLBC has made a number of changes to its processes and oversight, including mandating home visits every three months, health-care planning and annual doctor visits, following the death of Florence Girard, who passed away in 2018 while living in a home-sharing arrangement.

Home sharing is a CLBC-funded service where an adult with a developmental disability lives with a person, couple or family who is contracted through an agency to provide support. These supports include help with daily living, social connection and community inclusion. The goal of home sharing is to offer personalized, flexible support that helps adults with developmental disabilities achieve greater independence in a caring, secure and inclusive home setting.

Quick Facts:

The review is expected to be finished by fall 2025.

About 4,300 people supported by CLBC live in home-sharing living arrangements.

Home-sharing providers can be a single person, a couple or a family, either renting or owning a home.

Arrangements can be long-term or a stepping stone to greater independence, and individuals accessing home sharing have their own space within the home.

Learn More:

Information about the CLBC governance structure can be found here: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/about-us/leadership/

To learn more about CLBC, visit: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/

For more information about home sharing, visit: https://www.communitylivingbc.ca/for-service-providers/home-sharing/