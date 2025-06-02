Budget prepares for Adelaide to host major COP31 event

Release date: 03/06/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will invest more than $8 million to begin preparations for Adelaide to play home to one of the world’s biggest events - the COP31 climate change conference to be held in November 2026.

The Commonwealth Government has selected Adelaide as its preferred city to host the United Nations event, should Australia’s national bid for the conference be successful.

The 2025-26 State Budget will provide $8.3 million for early works for the event, including significant planning for security, transport and infrastructure.

In order to secure host status ahead of larger cities, the State Government commissioned a feasibility analysis which confirmed Adelaide has both the capacity and capability to host the event, which would bring tens of thousands of business travellers to the city.

Analysis found hosting the event would deliver a potential benefit to South Australia of $511.6 million. This includes economic activity generated by tourism, trade and investment as well as improvement to the brand of Adelaide and South Australia worldwide.

The South Australian Business Chamber has advocated for Adelaide to host the COP, pointing out it would boost the economy and further cement the state’s credentials as a world leader in renewable energy, enhancing Adelaide and South Australia’s global image.

South Australia is a global leader in decarbonisation, with 75 per cent of its energy coming from renewable sources and a target of net 100 per cent renewables by 2027.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia already has an enviable record for hosting big events, but COP31 presents an opportunity to firmly cement our state on the global stage, grow our economy and promote our already world leading position in the decarbonisation of industry and electricity.

This event will be bigger than Gather Round, LIV Golf, the Festival and Fringe all together.

To deliver it will take a monumental logistical and planning effort. We are already well advanced, but it is vital that we accelerate that effort and that is exactly what the State Budget will do.

Attributable to Susan Close

COP will allow South Australia to demonstrate to the world how we are addressing climate change through our continued leadership in renewable energy technology, which is driving the state towards net zero emissions.

With so many South Australian businesses working in the renewable energy space, it will provide an unprecedented opportunity for them to showcase their technology and know-how to global leaders.

It will also provide an opportunity for South Australian to learn from and collaborate with other world leading jurisdictions on the path to net zero emissions.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

If Australia is selected, Adelaide needs to be ready to host the world’s environmental leaders.

COP is more than just a climate conference, it’s an economic catalyst and an opportunity to unlock future investment in our state.

Hosting COP would be a chance to promote SA on a global scale unlike anything we’ve ever experienced.